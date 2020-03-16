Apple hit with record €1.1bn fine in France
Allen Becker
I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.
Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)
- Apple hit with record €1.1bn fine in France - March 16, 2020
- Coronavirus: Flexibility needed over train corporations, says Shapps - March 16, 2020
- Coronavirus: Iceland store to open early for older shoppers - March 16, 2020
Image copyright
France’s festival authority has imposed a record €1.1bn (£1bn; $1.2bn) fine on US tech massive Apple for what it sees as anti-competitive practices.
It is the largest fine ever imposed through the French regulator.
The company and two of its wholesalers in France had been discovered to have an unfair settlement to regulate costs.
The investigation started in 2012, following a grievance through eBizcuss, which sells Apple merchandise as an Apple Premium Reseller.
The authority’s leader Isabelle de Silva mentioned “Apple abusively exploited the economic dependence of these premium resellers on it and imposed unfair economic conditions on them that were worse than those for its integrated network of retailers”.
Apple says it profoundly disagrees with the ruling and is interesting towards it.