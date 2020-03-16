News 

Apple hit with record €1.1bn fine in France

Image copyright

France’s festival authority has imposed a record €1.1bn (£1bn; $1.2bn) fine on US tech massive Apple for what it sees as anti-competitive practices.

It is the largest fine ever imposed through the French regulator.

The company and two of its wholesalers in France had been discovered to have an unfair settlement to regulate costs.

The investigation started in 2012, following a grievance through eBizcuss, which sells Apple merchandise as an Apple Premium Reseller.

The authority’s leader Isabelle de Silva mentioned “Apple abusively exploited the economic dependence of these premium resellers on it and imposed unfair economic conditions on them that were worse than those for its integrated network of retailers”.

Apple says it profoundly disagrees with the ruling and is interesting towards it.

