Amid Global Coronavirus Pandemic, GOP Senator Shares Photo of Corona Beer, Tells People ‘Don’t Panic’

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 10, 2016: Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks to newshounds all the way through a information convention after their weekly coverage assembly with Senate Republicans, on the U.S. Capitol, May 10, 2016, in Washington, DC. Presidential candidate Donald Trump is scheduled meet with Republican House and Senate management on Thursday. (Photo through Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

While the arena continues to undergo the devastating novel coronavirus pandemic, Republican Senator John Cornyn shared an positive tweet Saturday that includes a Corona beer to inform his fans “don’t panic.”

The Texas senator’s tweet incorporated a snapshot of a half-empty Corona beer bottle status subsequent to a small glass crammed, probably, with the Mexican beer with a slice of lime atop the glass. The caption learn: “Be smart; don’t panic. We will get us through this #coronavirus.”

The reputedly risk free tweet had won backlash from the ones at the different aspect of the political aisle. Celebrity chef and widespread critic of President Donald Trump, José Andrés, tweeted: “Senator John Cornyn you are disgrace to the great state of Texas….people are dying, people are scare[d], they don’t need bad jokes, but smart policy, an empathy, and reassuring them that they will be tested, that wil[l] not be evicted from their homes.”

MJ Hegar, Cornyn’s Democratic opponent for his Senate seat, additionally took the chance to criticize the longtime senator, tweeting: “We’re not panicking. We’re expecting leadership. Taking a long weekend to kick back with a beer while the Senate neglects to pass crucial #COVIDー19 legislation is not it.”

Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii were given right into a back-and-forth with Cornyn over his tweet Saturday. He tweeted: “John when you are finished with that beer let’s reconvene.”

Cornyn tweeted again: “Let me know when you get back from Hawaii. #aloha”

That brought about Schatz to tweet: “Snark aside, let’s reconvene. Even if we reconvene Sunday briefly to file cloture on the House bill as a shell, we can expedite things. Or we could start doing unanimous consent requests and run hotlines. As you know better than me, this all takes time. We don’t have time.”

Cornyn ended the change through tweeting: “Don’t panic. We will get it done.”

Cornyn and Schatz have been referencing to the passage of a invoice through the House of Representatives that may supply some reduction to these suffering from the unconventional coronavirus pandemic. The Senate is predicted to absorb the invoice after they reconvene Monday.

As of this e-newsletter, there are over 3,200 showed circumstances of the unconventional coronavirus within the U.S. and 62 deaths consequently of the virus, in keeping with the Johns Hopkins University dashboard monitoring the unfold of COVID-19. The quantity of showed circumstances international is over 162,600 and the quantity of deaths is above 6,000.