Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hits Out at Joe Biden After Democratic Debate: ‘The Truth Matters’

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit out at Joe Biden after Sunday evening’s Democratic debate, telling him “the truth matters” in a social media put up.

The freshman lawmaker pressed the ex-vice president to not make false claims about his file, prior to happening to name him one of the vital “biggest champions” of the 2005 chapter invoice.

She additionally mentioned that he was once “pressured” into shedding his strengthen for the Hyde Amendment ultimate yr—law that bans federal investment for almost all of abortions.

Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) went head-to-head in Washington ultimate evening for a CNN debate with out a studio target market, owing to the continuing COVID-19 epidemic.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses supporters all over a marketing campaign rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders on March 8, 2020 in Michigan.

The international outbreak of the unconventional coronavirus was once the important thing matter of the most recent Democratic debate, the place the 2 frontrunners for the birthday party’s 2020 nomination additionally argued over healthcare, social safety and different problems.

In one trade over Biden’s file as a senator, Sanders accused the previous congressman of “touting the need to cut Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ programs” on a number of events.

Biden denied backing cuts to entitlement systems, however did say that “everything was on the table” when the Obama management was once taking into account the best way to slash the deficit.

After the previous vice chairman denied backing cuts to Social Security and different systems, Sanders informed audience to “go to the YouTube right now” as clips of Biden backing freezes on advantages went viral.

Over the process the talk, Biden additionally claimed he dropped his strengthen for the Hyde Amendment “a while ago,” having modified his place at the factor not up to a yr in the past, and sought to distance himself from the 2005 chapter invoice.

“I did not like the rest of the bill, but I improved it,” Biden mentioned, in step with CNN.

Responding to Biden’s efficiency at the Washington debate, Democratic Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “Don’t say you strengthen a fracking ban when you do not. Don’t say you did not write the chapter invoice whilst you had been one among it is largest champions.

“Don’t say you supported finishing Hyde a very long time in the past whilst you had been simply harassed into it ultimate yr. This is elementary. The fact issues.”

The hashtag #LyinBiden was once 5th within the U.S. Twitter trending charts on Monday morning as customers reacted to clips of Biden at ultimate evening’s CNN debate.

Heading into the televised head-to-head, Biden was once the main race’s transparent frontrunner at the again of a very powerful Super Tuesday number one wins in addition to a victory in Michigan ultimate week.

At the time of writing, the FiveThirtyEight Democratic number one forecast offers the previous vice chairman a 99 % probability of successful the vast majority of delegates and changing into the birthday party’s presidential nominee.