10 Rounds with Ektoras Binikos Co-Founder of Sugar Monk in New York

What do you love to drink after a shift? “Most of the time I like to drink a well-made Negroni with Plymouth Gin with a lemon twist. It is one of my favorite drinks. Sometimes, I will ask to substitute Campari for Branca Menta and split the red vermouth (half and half) with Bonal Gentiane-Quina to bring some earthiness to the cocktail and decrease the sweetness. I also love to add some bergamot bitters, when available.”

What is the best-ever best possible dive bar jukebox tune? “ABBA, “Dancing Queen.” I understand it sounds corny, but it surely makes me really feel nostalgic for my early days in Greece as a tender pre-teenager and all of the summer time events at my folks’ courtyard at the Greek island of Ikaria.”

After most of these years bartending and growing beverages, do you continue to experience going out to bars? “I totally do! I love to discover bars with a certain sensibility, a soul, so to speak. I was just in Athens last week visiting my family and I went to this bar called Archangel in a new hot neighborhood in downtown Athens called Gazi. The bar offerings were very simple, just your standard fare, a short cocktail list and a few wines by the glass. But the place had a soul! The owner was super friendly to everyone and knew most patrons by name. It was very dark; the music was amazing. The place was packed and the guests were of all ages, sexual orientations, including many artists and famous Greek actors. We all sang along to every song playing. My friend and I had a blast.”

Name the primary just right drink you ever drank and the place you had it. “Early experiences often last a lifetime. I tasted my first real cocktail in Athens at a bar named Aerostato (air balloon). I had just turned 18 and could legally drink. I heard about this cool and very popular place attracting artists, intellectuals and students. I had no idea what a cocktail was, so I looked around and pointed to the server a cocktail that visually looked stunning. Ha! It was an Irish Coffee! Very tall glass crowned by a thick layer of foam and a coffee bean with a drizzle of green Crème de Menthe on top. I thought it was the most wonderful drink in the world.”

What e book on cocktails or spirits is your go-to useful resource? “I’ve a couple of: The Savoy Cocktail Book through Harry Craddock is amongst my favourite references. Very influential; it used to be one of my early guides to bartending. It could also be a super ancient e book. It main points how other people used to drink right through the Prohibition-era and the evolution that passed off in the cocktail global when bartenders travelled in a foreign country with unique recipes and expanded the ones recipes the usage of native, to be had merchandise.

Another absolute favourite: Imbibe through David Wondrich. Wondrich is a genius and the kindest guy I do know in the trade. I like his wondrous stories thru Jerry Thomas’ point of view. It is a brilliant reference for some previous and essential recipes.

Another favourite is Gary Regan’s The Joy of Mixology. I’ve given this e book as a gift to my bar group of workers again and again. Gaz used to be one of my mentors and a super supporter of my cocktailian paintings. I really like his sense of group and classification device. I feel his e book is a should for each aspiring bartender. And, of route, I think very humbled and venerated for being discussed in the 2018 up to date and edited model the place he references my paintings; in specific referring to a cocktail I created for Marina Abromović’s 60 party on the Guggenheim Museum in 2006. What a super loss for our trade.”

What’s your favourite cocktail and meals pairing? “The Penicillin and Stilton cheese. Heavenly pairing. Call me crazy but I also love to drink a well-made tart Pisco Sour with oysters.”

What drink are you maximum proud of growing? “Hmmm…I think the Absolut Kelly. I created this drink for the inaugural opening event of the new Sean Kelly Gallery in Hudson Yards in 2012, one of the top contemporary art galleries in the world. Sean Kelly is a dear friend of mine. It’s always more exciting to create a cocktail for a person you love and admire. He owns one of the most comprehensive collections of Joseph Beuys’ works. So, I worked with a Beuys’ idea called the ‘anti-image.’ I believe I was one of the first bartenders back then (2012) using activated charcoal. The cocktail is dark gray, almost black, but the outward appearance, with its gray muted tones belies its combination of unexpectedly colorful, complex flavors. Since the FDA implemented a ban on using activated charcoal in food and drinks a few years ago, I now use black sesame powder to achieve the color.”

Is there one individual (useless or alive) you’d love to make a cocktail for? “I have already created cocktails inspired by many people, mostly dead artists. I studied film and visual arts, so I have a bias towards artists I admire. I am working on a book with my business and life partner Simon Jutras called The Artist’s Cup, translating the essence of artists into cocktails. We have done 14 artists so far. Simon does the photography of the cocktails, referring to the artist’s work, personal life and epoch, without mimicking the artist’s style but by offering a personal interpretation. My next artist is Ana Mendieta. The great Cuban/American artist known for her work that focused on the spiritual and physical connection to the Earth.”

What’s your favourite shot-and-a-beer mixture? “I love drinking beer! My preference is for Czech-style Pilsner or sometimes a good IPA, depending on my mood, and a shot of Gammel Dansk, a bitter dram from Denmark. I was introduced to the combination a few years ago by a very good friend in the town of Helsingør in Denmark (also known as ‘Elsinore’ in Shakespeare’s Hamlet). The play takes place there.”

What is the only instrument that you simply all the time make sure you pack whilst you’re touring for industry? “My Mercer Barfly (copper plated) bar spoon with a teardrop-shaped end. Someone very special gave it to me years ago when I used to work at the original Aureole restaurant. I am attached to it.”

Ektoras Binikos is co-founder of Sugar Monk in New York.

Interview has been condensed and edited.