Who Are the Moderators of the D.C. Democratic Debate? Dana Bash, Jake Tapper and Ilia Calderón to Moderate In Nation’s Capital

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off Sunday in the 11th presidential debate, which can have 3 moderators.

The Washington, D.C., debate, which is co-hosted through CNN and Univision, might be moderated through Univision’s Ilia Calderón and CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper. Univision anchor and moderator Jorge Ramos was once at first set to average as an alternative of Calderón however was once requested now not to take part as a result of of conceivable coronavirus publicity.

Ramos was once “in proximity with someone who was in direct contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus,” Democratic National Committee communications director Xochitl Hinojosa wrote in a remark. “Both Mr. Ramos and the person he was in contact with are in good health and symptom free. Despite being cleared by medical professionals and out of an abundance of caution, Jorge has decided to step aside from participating in the upcoming March 15 democratic debate.”

Ramos’ resolution now not to take part got here as the debate was once moved from Phoenix to Washington amid issues about the country’s coronavirus outbreak. Hinojosa additionally stated the debate wouldn’t have a reside target audience. “Our number one priority has and will continue to be the safety of our staff, campaigns, and all those involved in the debate,” she wrote.

Ahead of the debate, Biden leads Sanders with 881 delegates. Sanders has 725, whilst Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii has handiest two. All the different Democratic applicants have dropped out. Whichever candidate receives 1,991 delegates ahead of the Democratic National Convention in July might be nominated. If neither receives the required quantity, there might be a brokered conference, with the vote going to the superdelegates.

Here is a few background on the 3 moderators for the debate, which can position simply two days ahead of Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio cling primaries.

Jake Tapper

This is Tapper’s 2d time moderating a Democratic presidential debate, after doing the 2d debate ultimate July in Detroit. CNN’s leader White House correspondent, Tapper additionally hosts the weekday display The Lead With Jake Tapper and Sunday morning’s State of the Union. Before becoming a member of CNN, Tapper was once a senior White House correspondent for ABC News. He has gained 4 Merriman Smith Memorial Awards from the White House Correspondents’ Association for his paintings.

Dana Bash

Bash additionally moderated the 2d Democratic debate. A CNN political correspondent, she started her profession as a weekend manufacturer for CNN weekend systems like Inside Politics. While a pupil at George Washington University, Bash interned with NBC, CBS and CNN. In 2010, she was once given the Dirksen Award from the National Press Foundation for reporting on congressional earmarks and senatorial holds.

Ilia Calderón

Calderón is a Univision anchor for its night time newscast along side Ramos, which she has finished since December 2017. Before becoming a member of Univision, Calderón was once a reporter for Telemundo, web hosting the weekend version of Noticiero Telemundo and a section on a morning display.