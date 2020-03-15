Where Is Tulsi Gabbard and Why Isn’t She Here Despite Still Being in the Race?

Sunday night time’s Democratic presidential debate in Washington, D.C., will mark the first time that Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders get to sq. off in opposition to every different one on one. But except for the former vice chairman and Vermont senator, there stays a 3rd candidate: Tulsi Gabbard.

The Hawaii congresswoman remains to be in the race, in spite of collecting simply two delegates and proceeding to look at the backside of polls. Per the laws of the Democratic National Committee, applicants should have 20 p.c of awarded delegates to have certified for the debate, thus her absence.

Gabbard’s persisted White House bid amid a depressing number one efficiency is a lingering query that continues to have many scratching their heads over.

“You’ll know when I let you know,” she advised Newsweek on Wednesday when requested about when she plans to bow out. Prompted if there is a specific explanation why she’s remained in the working this lengthy, Gabbard mentioned: “We’re putting out a statement. You can check that out.”

Democratic Presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) walks down the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol after the ultimate votes of the week on January 10 in Washington, DC.

Photo through Drew Angerer/Getty

A observation was once no longer launched through her marketing campaign. A Newsweek inquiry went unanswered.

By method of tweets and showing on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the struggle veteran mentioned she stays in the race to persuade America’s overseas coverage and to advertise her anti-war stance.

“I’m continuing to run for the same reason I originally began this race: to bring about a sea change in our longstanding foreign policy of carrying out regime change wars, end the new cold war & nuclear arms race, and invest the trillions wasted in such wars into the American ppl,” Gabbard wrote on Twitter.

She has lobbied on Twitter for Sanders and Biden to recommend for her to be integrated in Sunday’s debate. And in an e-mail to supporters on Thursday, Gabbard ridiculed individuals of the media for wondering why she has but to finish her marketing campaign.

“The corporate media often speculates about my motives for running, as if it’s some kind of dark mystery,” mentioned Gabbard, who isn’t looking for re-election this yr. “They struggle to understand how someone could make decisions, as I always do, based on principle and conviction—rather than political calculations or the so-called ‘horse race.'”

Though her candidacy at this level in the number one procedure—given her loss of delegates—is odd, it’s not exceptional.

Then-Ohio Congressman Dennis Kucinich formally ended his presidential bid simply days earlier than the 2004 Democratic National Convention, in spite of lengthy earlier than that having no mathematical likelihood at clenching the nomination. John Kerry went directly to change into the nominee.

Kucinich’s explanation why was once very similar to that of Gabbard.

”The explanation why I’ve no longer dropped out of the race is that we can have a nominee, however the long run path of the Democratic Party has no longer but been decided,” he advised The New York Times at the time.

This chart beneath, supplied through Statista, displays the delegate depend amongst Democratic applicants as of Thursday morning.

This chart displays the delegate depend amongst Democratic applicants as of Thursday at 6 a.m. ET.