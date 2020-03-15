‘We Can’t Have People Congregating and Seated’

Ohio and Illinois on Sunday introduced the closure of all eating places and bars amid the coronavirus pandemic, sometimes called COVID-19, because the virus continues to unfold around the U.S.

“We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated in a tweet Sunday afternoon. In a follow-up submit, he clarified that “establishments can stay open for carry-out and delivery.”

“What we can’t have is people congregating and seated,” DeWine persevered. “I’m aware that this will impact many, many good workers. I can’t tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal for everyone to get through this.”

“Every day we delay, more people will die,” he added. “If we do not act and get some distance between people, our healthcare system in Ohio will not hold up. The loss won’t only be those impacted by COVID19, but the danger is also to everyone else who needs hospital care for other issues.”

Illinois Governor Jay Robert Pritzker issued the similar directive Sunday that can come into impact on the finish of Monday. “I am ordering all bars and restaurants in the state of Illinois to close to the public as of the close of business Monday night, March 16 through March 30,” he stated at a press convention.

Pritzker stated officers are “working with restaurant owners and food delivery services across the state to see if restaurants can safely keep their kitchens open, so the restaurants can continue food delivery to people at their homes,” consistent with the Chicago Sun-Times.

Newsweek reached out to Pritzker and DeWine’s workplaces for more information.

DeWine and Pritzker’s bulletins got here in a while after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam banned all public gatherings with greater than 100 other folks around the state after 45 other folks have been showed to have shrunk the virus.

On Sunday morning, the U.S. showed greater than 2,700 coronavirus circumstances, with a minimum of 54 deaths national. Concerns amongst electorate have persevered to develop this weekend over the loss of good enough trying out around the nation, in addition to how hospitals and airports in America will take care of the escalating pandemic.

President Donald Trump introduced a commute ban Wednesday on nations within the European Schengen zone that got here into impact on Friday. The ban was once prolonged to incorporate Ireland and the United Kingdom, which is able to get started being carried out on Tuesday. American electorate are nonetheless allowed to come back house from the ones spaces however will face screening upon arrival.

People dressed in mask are observed because the coronavirus continues to unfold around the United States on March 14, 2020 in New York City.

