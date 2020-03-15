Wanted Mafia godfather busted after breaching Italy’s coronavirus lockdown to go for a smoke





A sought after Mafia Godfather used to be busted after breaching Italy’s difficult Coronavirus lockdown to go for a smoke.

Cesare Antonio Cordi, 42, boss of the bloody Cordi extended family who’re at the back of a number of murders in addition to controlling prostitution and drug rackets used to be nabbed by means of police officers early the previous day.

AFP or licensors

Officers had noticed Cordi puffing on a cigarette within the early hours as he wandered alongside the road with buying groceries luggage at Bruzzano Zeffirio close to Locri.

The house is house to the notorious organised crime gang of the ‘ndrangheta who’re extra ruthless and bloodthirsty than their Sicilian opposite numbers.

Cops stopped him to ask why he used to be breaching the cruel lockdown measures introduced in to battle the killer worm outbreak and have been shocked after they came upon who he used to be.

He have been at the run since final August after a pass judgement on issued an arrest warrant for him and he used to be concept to be hiding in a sequence of protected properties with underground bunkers.

Footage launched by means of the police later confirmed armed police officers trawling thru a space he have been hiding in as they searched for accomplices and guns.

‘NO ATTEMPT TO ESCAPE’

A police spokesman in Locri mentioned: “Cordi was spotted in the early hours by a patrol making sure the stay at home decree was being followed.”

“He was smoking a cigarette and carrying shopping bags but officers decided to stop him to make sure he was carrying paperwork entitling him to be out.”

“When they questioned him they recognised him immediately and they called back up and he was arrested with the help of colleagues.”

“He made no attempt to escape.”

Cesare took off as Godfather of the extended family after his father Antonio nicknamed the accountant died in jail in 2007 whilst serving a lifestyles sentence for Mafia affiliation.

Youtube/czinforma

Meanwhile it additionally emerged the previous day that 24 nuns had to be evacuated by means of helicopter from a far flung convent at Tortona in north west Italy after trying out sure.

The mom awesome on the Little Sisters of Mercy raised the alarm past due on Thursday night time after she reported a number of nuns had a temperature and fever.

They have been taken to medical institution whilst every other 20 sisters on the nunnery have been requested to track themselves and record any signs.





