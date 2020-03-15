Trump Talks Up Federal Reserve Interest Rate Cut as Pence Reports Case Jump at Coronavirus Press Conference

In strangely temporary remarks at the start of a press briefing in regards to the govt reaction to the continuing coronavirus pandemic on Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump declared himself “very happy” that the Federal Reserve had lower rates of interest to near-zero in an emergency bid to offer protection to the financial system from the pandemic.

“It makes me very happy, and I want to congratulate the Federal Reserve,” Trump advised newshounds within the White House briefing room, including that it used to be “really great for our country” and that “people in the market should be very thrilled.”

“That’s a big step, and I’m very happy they did it, and you will not hear anything bad from me, unless it’s a month or two from now,” Trump mentioned.

Trump additionally declared that Google had subsidized up his erroneous claims that it used to be running on a public web page that might lend a hand Americans “determine whether a [coronavirus] test is warranted,” in spite of the hunt large issuing a observation noting that the web page in query used to be in early levels and that it simplest has plans to be examined within the Bay Area.

After checklist off the names of the manager executives of outlets and client merchandise corporations with whom he had met the day ahead of and discouraging Americans from hoarding meals, the president departed, leaving to Vice President Mike Pence the duty of telling the American those that the collection of showed circumstances of COVID-19 had jumped through greater than a 3rd since Saturday.

The collection of other folks showed to be sick with the illness led to through the radical coronavirus rose from 2,200 other folks on Saturday to two,900 at midday on Sunday, mentioned Pence, who maintained that the “risk of serious illness remains low” for the overall inhabitants.