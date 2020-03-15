The Queen Invites Harry, Meghan, and Archie on Summer Vacation—and They’ve Accepted

If you’re keen on The Daily Beast’s royal protection, then we are hoping you’ll revel in The Royalist, a members-only sequence for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist on your inbox each Sunday.

The Queen: Harry, Meghan, and Archie are “much loved”

After the tumult come olive branches—for now, anyway. The queen has invited Harry, Meghan and child Archie to her summer season holiday house at Balmoral in Scotland—and the circle of relatives has accredited, in step with the U.Ok.’s Sunday Times.