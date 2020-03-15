Ted Cruz Says AOC Giving ‘Good Advice’ About Coronavirus Precautions

Republican Senator Ted Cruz praised a precautionary message to New Yorkers about coronavirus (COVID-19) from Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, pronouncing it used to be “good advice” for “everywhere.”

Cruz, a staunchly conservative lawmaker from Texas, and Ocasio-Cortez, a self-identified democratic socialist from New York, could also be from polar opposites of the American political spectrum, however they’re at the similar web page in terms of steps folks will have to take in accordance with the specter of coronavirus. In a Saturday tweet, the New York congresswoman shared recommendation together with her constituents, which Cruz retweeted a number of hours laters, suggesting folks across the nation will have to consider.

“To everyone in NYC but ESPECIALLY healthy people & people under 40 (bc from what I’m observing that’s who needs to hear this again): PLEASE stop crowding bars, restaurants, and public spaces right now. Eat your meals at home,” Ocasio-Cortez cautioned. “If you are healthy, you could be spreading COVID.”

Cruz used to be in entire settlement, urging folks “everywhere” to consider and stick to the precautions laid out via the modern consultant.

“Good advice — not just for NYC, but everywhere. If you can stay home, stay home,” the Texas senator wrote. “And wash your hands.”

The two participants of Congress have had earlier sure – in addition to adverse – interactions on Twitter. In overdue February, the lawmakers if truth be told sparred over the White House’s reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. When President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to spearhead the management’s reaction, Ocasio-Cortez temporarily raised issues along many different critics.

“Mike Pence literally does not believe in science. It is utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response as the world sits on the cusp of a pandemic,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “This decision could cost people their lives. Pence’s past decisions already have.”

In a follow-up tweet, the congresswoman defined that the vp’s movements as Indiana’s governor “contributed to one of the worst HIV outbreaks in Indiana’s history.”

“He is not a medical doctor. He is not a health expert. He is not qualified nor positioned in any way to protect our public health,” she argued.

Cruz then re-tweeted Ocasio-Cortez’s first put up, suggesting she wasn’t certified to talk about the problem both. “As you are speaking as the oracle of science, tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome?” he wrote.

But the New York consultant shot again, laying out her personal medical achievements. She additionally pointed to the senator’s science denial.

“Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab &others [sic] for accomplishments in microbiology,” she tweeted. “Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution.”

But the senator from Texas and Ocasio-Cortez have publicly agreed on a pair problems previously. They have even tried to paintings on law in combination.

Last May, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her opposition to former participants of Congress turning into company lobbyists. Cruz replied, writing: “on this point, I AGREE.” In a sequence of additional posts, the 2 lawmakers agreed to satisfy to talk about operating on law to handle the problem in combination. A an identical trade befell in June when Ocasio-Cortez argued for more straightforward get entry to to delivery keep an eye on for ladies.

“Our staff is working together collaboratively to try to reach agreement,” Cruz mentioned in June, in keeping with Politico. “I substantively agree with the positions that she had tweeted and where we agree on policy we should work together across party lines.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) arrives at The View studios on February 19 in New York City. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) arrives on the U.S. Capitol for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on January 31 in Washington, D.C.

Gotham/GC Images/Mark Wilson/Getty