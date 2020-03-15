Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau: How mainland China’s closest neighbors have kept coronavirus cases so low





Cases of Covid-19 are spiking world wide in areas as a long way flung from the pandemic’s foundation as Italy, with 21,157 infections, and Iran, with 12,729. Yet around the smaller constituents of Greater China—Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau—an infection charges have remained shockingly low, regardless of shut proximity and intimate ties to the outbreak’s mainland epicenter.

In this sequence, Fortune examines every area’s coronavirus reaction:

Taiwan: SARS taught Taiwan how you can include the coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong: Hong Kong will get 1000’s of mainland Chinese guests every day. How it’s kept coronavirus at bay

Macau: 10 cases, 10 recovered: How the arena’s maximum densely-populated area fought off the coronavirus

In Hong Kong, which stocks a land border with mainland China, case numbers have most effective crept to 141 this week with 4 deaths and 81 recovered. In the densely-populated playing enclave of Macau, cases peaked at 10, all of which at the moment are transparent. Meanwhile in Taiwan, around the 140-mile lengthy Taiwan Strait that separates the island from mainland China, there have been 53 cases up to now.

Each of those 3 areas has reacted in several techniques to the virus, however there are parallels within the steps they’ve taken. Border assessments have been tightened, occasions have been cancelled, faculties have been closed, surgical mask are fashion. What’s extra, they didn’t prolong in enforcing such measures; all of them went into impact quite quickly after cases of the coronavirus began showing within the mainland.

Another not unusual thread is that the 3 areas—Taiwan and Hong Kong specifically—percentage painful recollections of a previous novel coronavirus outbreak—of so-called Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome of SARS that gripped Asia in 2003—and seem to have realized from that episode. Perhaps there’s one thing to be realized from their present responses, too.

