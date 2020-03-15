Suspect in Las Vegas Wore Hazmat Suit, Sprayed Carts and Customers in Coronavirus Scare

A person dressed in a hazmat swimsuit went right into a Walmart retailer and sprayed 13 folks with an unknown liquid, police mentioned. The incident comes at a time when many Americans are speeding to shop for provides amid emerging fears because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The incident came about on the Walmart retailer at 7200 Arroyo Crossings at round 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night native time, KLAS reported.

Officer Aden OcampoGomez, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, mentioned the suspect walked into the shop dressed in a hazmat swimsuit. He mentioned 13 folks in the shop got here into touch with the “clear liquid” the suspect was once spraying — however none of them have been injured or confirmed any signs, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“There was an individual that came into the store. He dressed in hazmat suit and started spraying certain items within the store,” OcampoGomez instructed newshounds out of doors the shop.

Stock picture. A suspect is in custody after police mentioned he walked right into a Walmart retailer in Las Vegas and sprayed meals and folks with a “clear liquid.”

Getty

“At this point, we know that approximately 13 people came in contact with this substance that was being sprayed. None of these individuals have shown any signs or symptoms and nobody has been transported [to hospital] at this time.”

A witness in the shop instructed KLAS that she referred to as 911 after the person began spraying folks and pieces together with recent meals.

“He had some clear liquid in it with the painter’s tape, something written on it,” Zandra Calma mentioned. “He was just spraying unnecessary things and peoples’ personal spaces, on conveyor belts, and worst of all, by the fresh foods.”

OcampoGomez added that the suspect left the shop earlier than government arrived — however any individual in the shop had adopted him to his automobile and were given his registration number plate. As a end result, officials have been ready to trace down the suspect, who has now not been known, and take him into custody.

The spokesman mentioned that it was once now not transparent what the substance was once, however that the subject is below investigation. “We take these threats very seriously,” he mentioned.

He additionally mentioned there was once no risk to the group and additionally prompt folks not to panic purchase pieces because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the things we want to urge the public is that we know there’s a difficult time going on with the world right now, but there is no reason for you guys to be going into the stores late at night and hoarding some of the supplies, due to the fact that there are plenty of supplies left in the stores at this point,” he mentioned.

It was once now not straight away transparent what fees the suspect can be going through. The police division has been contacted for extra remark.

Walmart staff voluntarily evacuated the shop because of the suspect’s movements, KSNV reported. Newsweek has contacted Walmart and the Las Vegas Fire Department for remark.

