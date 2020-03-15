St. Patrick’s Day Revelers in Chicago and Louisiana Flout Coronavirus Warnings to Stay at Home

St. Patrick’s Day revelers flouted directions to keep at house all through the outbreak of the brand new coronavirus, for sure filling up bars in towns around the nation and hopping between haunts.

Posts on social media printed that many revelers had been refusing to practice social distancing pointers to prohibit the unfold of COVID-19 and keep in on Saturday, with bars reportedly “packed” in towns together with New York, Chicago, New Orleans, and Washington, D.C.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted a screenshot of a are living video that confirmed police disbanding a crowd outdoor a bar known as Tracey’s on Saturday, simply hours after the town introduced its first COVID-19 loss of life.

“Our (NOPD officers) are onsite disbanding a large gathering. This is irresponsible, potentially endangering the entire community. New Orleans just had our first fatality,” Cantrell wrote on Twitter.

An afternoon previous, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards banned all gatherings of greater than 250 other folks till April 13. The New Orleans Police Department advised other folks no longer to collect in wide teams to prohibit the unfold of the brand new coronavirus.

“I was deeply disappointed this afternoon by the individuals who chose to ignore the sober warnings of our public health officials and the proclamation issued by the Governor,” Cantrell added in every other tweet.

Louisiana reported its first COVID-19 loss of life — a 58-year-old with underlying well being stipulations — on Saturday. The Louisiana Department of Health additionally reported on Saturday that it had 10 new presumptive sure instances, bringing the state’s general to 77.

Meanwhile, in Chicago — the place the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and river-dyeing was once cancelled — wide teams of other folks flocked to bars dressed in inexperienced to have a good time the vacation.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that golf equipment and bars in the Near North Side community “were full — but not too crowded” on Saturday.

At a information convention on Saturday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker introduced the selection of COVID-19 instances in the state had risen to 64 and rebuked younger individuals who ventured out.

“We saw a lot of crowds out and about today, and I need to be frank: we can have a massive positive effect on bending this transmission curve — thereby saving lives — if people take this seriously,” he wrote on Twitter.

“If you are young & healthy, listen up. We need you to follow social distancing guidelines too. You may only have mild symptoms for a few days & think you’re just fine. But you can have the unintended, tragic effect of spreading #COVID19 to others who may be more vulnerable.”

Illinois introduced this week that large-scale occasions with greater than 1,000 persons are canceled for 30 days. All main carrying occasions were canceled and gatherings of greater than 250 persons are “strongly discouraged.”

People in different wide towns, together with New York, Nashville, Austin and Washington D.C., additionally flouted caution to head out to bars on Saturday night time, in accordance to posts on social media.

“Walked by packed bars in NYC. The worst is yet to come,” Billy Chasen tweeted on Saturday.

Thomas Rid added, “I was just out on 14th St in DC to get an item from a hardware store. Bars were packed. You’d think DC is a town full of bright news-junkies who get it. Not so. You people are recklessly putting your own life at risk, & that of others you interact with. I wish I was exaggerating.”

Lorie Liebig wrote, “I am absolutely baffled by the state of downtown Nashville right now. There are hundreds of people packed in the bars along Broadway and on the sidewalks. Multiple people in the museum told me stories of being around sick people but nothing would stop their vacation!!! WTF.”

Author Matthew Kepnes tweeted, “Wow. There are a lot of people out here in Austin. The bars near my house are packed. Honestly, if this is how unserious people are taking this, we’re gonna end up like many European countries and in a forced quarantine. And I don’t know how well that will go over in the US.”

An ambulance drives thru Times Square on March 12, 2020 in New York City.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

