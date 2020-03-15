Spain coronavirus: Coronavirus death toll DOUBLES overnight to 288 as number of cases surge to almost 8,000 cases





DEATHS from coronavirus in Spain have greater than doubled in an afternoon to 288, with infections at just about 8,000, government within the nation stated.

The newest legitimate figures of the ones suffering from the COVID-19 virus status at 7,753 other folks these days inflamed with the illness.

Just one week in the past the rustic reported 589 cases and 10 deaths.

The Spanish govt has scrambled to comprise the virus up to now few days and carried out a close to lockdown of its 47 million citizens on Saturday.

More to practice…

For the newest information in this tale stay checking again at Sun Online.

Thesun.co.united kingdom is your move to vacation spot for the most efficient famous person information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping photos and must-see video.

Download our incredible, new and stepped forward loose App for the most efficient ever Sun Online revel in. For iPhone click on right here, for Android click on right here.

Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun and practice us from our major Twitter account at @TheSun.









Source link