Norm Macdonald Gets Real Dark in First Great Coronavirus Stand-Up Set

The late-night presentations are shutting down. Comedians are canceling their excursions. But ahead of the comedy golf equipment may shut their doorways, Norm Macdonald were given in what might be the primary nice bit about our new coronavirus-pandemic truth.

“I wasn’t going to talk about the coronavirus,” the Saturday Night Live alum mentioned this week on degree on the Irvine Improv. “But on the way here, I got really ill.”

Macdonald went on to mention that his plan is “just to not die” till they discover a treatment. “It’s funny how Big Pharma is so evil…until now,” he joked. “It’s like, what is it, $200 a pill? Yeah, that’s good, that’s fine, I’ll take it. Gimme all you got.”

It most effective were given darker from there. “It’s funny how we all now know how we’re going to die,” he advised the group at one level to cathartic laughter. “It’s just a matter of what order at this point.” At some other level he added, “I mean, who knows how you’re going to die? I mean, we all know now, but think back a week ago.”

After inadvertently touching his face, Macdonald requested, “Remember the good old days when washing your hands didn’t take three hours? Just take me now.”

“I don’t want to alarm anybody at all,” he mentioned later. “But I could sneeze on you and it would be the equivalent of a nine-millimeter.” He joked that at this level, he used to be “more virus than host” and requested, “Fuck, who knew that it was going to end this way?”

With comedy golf equipment shuttering and other people fending off crowds, this might be Macdonald’s ultimate stand-up set for some time.

“It’s morally wrong for me to do stand-up and cause strangers to possibly become sick. And now, with this virus, it seems even more wrong,” he tweeted on Thursday. “I’m postponing my next two gigs, but am hopeful a vaccine comes that protects us all from Tom Hanks Disease (THD).”