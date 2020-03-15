Nike Is Closing All of Its Stores in the U.S. And Beyond to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

Nike is final all of its retail outlets in the United States and a host of different international locations in a bid to forestall the unfold of coronavirus. The corporate is final its retail outlets in Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand from March 16 to 27, a Nike spokesperson showed to Newsweek. The spokesperson additionally showed to Newsweek that employees will nonetheless be paid whilst retail outlets are closed.

Nike retail outlets in South Korea, Japan, maximum of China and in “many other countries” will stay open, the corporate mentioned.

“The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” Nike mentioned in a observation.

People stroll by way of a Nike retailer in Manhattan on September 5, 2018 in New York, New York.

Getty/Spencer Platt

“Our Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations.”

The observation added that different steps to curb the unfold of the new coronavirus also are being taken.

“We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates,” it mentioned.

The transfer comes after Nike requested all U.S. workers to work at home beginning on Monday thru to March 31.

Nike is following different corporations that experience taken equivalent steps by way of shuttering retail outlets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple has closed all of its retail retail outlets outdoor Greater China till March 27. Other outlets, together with Urban Outfitters, Glossier, Warby Parker, and Allbirds have additionally introduced brief closures of retail outlets.

Meanwhile, Walmart — which has nearly 5,000 retail outlets in the U.S. — introduced on Saturday that it will be restricted opening hours at its 24-hour retail outlets. Those retail outlets will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. till additional realize, the corporate mentioned in a observation.

As of Sunday, there were 156,400 circumstances of the new coronavirus reported globally and greater than 5,800 deaths, in accordance to figures from Johns Hopkins University. More than 73,900 other folks international have recovered from COVID-19, the illness led to by way of the novel coronavirus.

In the U.S., the quantity of general showed circumstances was once 2,952 and the general quantity of individuals who have died is 57, most commonly in Washington state. Twelve other folks have recovered.

World Health Organization recommendation for warding off unfold of COVID-19

Hygiene recommendation

Clean arms steadily with cleaning soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub.Wash arms after coughing or sneezing;When taking care of the ill; sooner than; right through and after meals preparation; sooner than consuming; after the use of the bathroom; when arms are visibly grimy; and after dealing with animals or waste.Maintain a minimum of 1 meter (three toes) distance from any person who’s coughing or sneezing.Avoid touching your arms, nostril and mouth. Do no longer spit in public.Cover your mouth and nostril with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue straight away and blank your arms.

Medical recommendation

If you’re feeling in poor health search hospital treatment early and contact native well being government in advance.Stay up to date on COVID-19 trends issued by way of well being government, apply steerage.

Mask utilization

Healthy people best want to put on a masks if taking care of a ill particular person.Wear a masks if you’re coughing or sneezing.Masks are efficient when used in mixture with common hand cleansing.Do no longer contact the masks whilst dressed in it. Clean arms in case you contact the masks.Learn how to correctly placed on, take away and dispose of mask.Clean arms after disposing of masks, don’t reuse single-use mask.