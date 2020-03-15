Live Stream, Premiere Date, Time and More Show Info

Mo will make his giant comeback to Wall Street when Black Monday returns to Showtime with Season 2.

The ultimate time the money-making slickster (performed by way of Don Cheadle) used to be noticed, he used to be boarding a airplane to a secret location in an try to evade the police, who had been having a look to pin him for the homicide of his mentor and possibly essentially the most harmful stockbroker in Wall Street historical past, Rod “The Jammer” Jaminksi (Bruce Dern).

Well, the Season 2 trailer published Mo did not in truth pass that some distance. He’s in Miami together with his good friend and fellow dealer Paul Scheer (Keith Shankar), and he is carrying a particularly questionable new coiffure and pastel-colored fits that give him a “polluted waterfall” roughly glance. And he may not steer clear of New York City for too lengthy.

Only a little while has handed because the chaos of Season 1 ensued. Still, so much has modified for the money-hungry, cocaine-loving buying and selling company agents Black Monday audience have come to understand and love.

For starters, there is a new workforce working the display at The Jammer Group, which has been renamed the TBD Group after its new homeowners, Mo’s protégé Blair Pfaff (Andrew Rannells) and the girl he loves, Dawn Darcy (Regina Hall). As co-owners of the brand new company, their first order of industrial will likely be to rent a completely new group of workers comprised most commonly of girls—except former Jammer Group investors and administrative center screw-ups Yassir X (Yassir Lester) and Wayne (Horatio Sanz).

“Ladies, we are going to shatter the glass ceiling!” Dawn shouts within the Season 2 trailer. “We’re not in the ego business. We’re in the getting paid business.”

In addition to new group of workers, Blair and Dawn also are seeking to develop their industry past the petty stocks Mo attempted to business when he used to be the overlord of The Jammer Group. Their efforts to take the corporate to new heights might lead to them making alliances with not likely assets just like the Lehman Brothers’ dual Lenny Lehman, portrayed by way of Ken Marino. The duo may also make some new pals in prime puts in Washington D.C., because of Blair’s “political wife” Tiff Georgina, performed by way of Casey Wilson.

Of route, their plans for enlargement will most probably blow up of their faces when Mo hastily returns to the administrative center with a brand new scheme of his personal.

Black Monday Season 2 premieres on Showtime on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

The collection may also be live-streamed on any good software by means of Showtime’s web page and app. Hulu subscribers with the Showtime top rate ad-on carrier too can watch the display during the streaming platform.