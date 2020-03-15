Jet2 stops all flights to France over coronavirus but will fly trapped Brits back





STRANDED Brits will be put on rescue flights after Jet2 suspended all flights to France with fast impact — as the rustic stays on a coronavirus lockdown.

The funds airline, which ordered planes heading for Spain to carry out a dramatic U-turn the previous day, mentioned it could now not fly to Lyon, Grenoble, Paris and Nice till a minimum of April 26.

Jet2 has introduced the cancellation of all flights to Lyon, Grenoble, Paris and Nice till a minimum of April 26 because the airline trade battles to continue to exist all the way through the coronavirus outbreak

The funds airline was once pressured to give an explanation for its choice on Twitter previous nowadays

It comes after the provider mentioned it could be postponing all flights to Spain, the Baleriac Islands and the Canary Islands the previous day.

The coronavirus disaster marks any other unhealthy second for airways, which can be already going through multi-billion pound earnings losses because the illness continues to spiral out of regulate.

Carriers around the globe are chopping routes, freezing pay and the usage of smaller plane to deal with an extra stoop in bookings.

Ryanair, Europe’s greatest quick haul provider, mentioned it was once additionally chopping loads of services and products through chopping 1 / 4 of its flights to and from Italy between 17 March and eight April.

Elsewhere, Jet2 was once pressured to give an explanation for in a tweet the way it was once postponing all flights to France with fast impact.

They mentioned: “The French executive has introduced a variety of restrictions, aimed toward fighting the unfold of Covid-19.

“As a results of those measures, we will no longer be flying any consumers to Lyon, Grenoble, Paris and Nice with fast impact.

“We will be flying consumers back to the United Kingdom from Lyon and Grenoble by way of our programme of scheduled flights on Saturday 21st March.

“Thereafter, now we have cancelled all flights to Lyon and Grenoble for the remainder of the wintry weather.

“We will be flying consumers back to the United Kingdom from Paris by way of our programme of scheduled flights on Sunday 15th and Monday 16th March.

“Thereafter, we have suspended all flights to Paris until 26th April and we are keeping this situation under review.”

They added how consumers already in France could be positioned onto rescue flights in another country.

Those in Grenoble and Lyon will be flown back to the United Kingdom on Saturday March 21 and Britons stranded in Paris will be flown back nowadays and the following day, whilst the ones in Nice will be flown back the following day.

A Jet2 spokesperson added: “We are contacting our consumers who’re lately in those spaces to advise them in their choices.

“This is a fast-moving and sophisticated state of affairs, and we would really like to thank our consumers for his or her figuring out.

“The health and safety of our customers is always our number one priority.”

CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

President Emmanuel Macron positioned France on lockdown remaining evening and banned the hole of all “non-essential public places” together with cafes, bars and eating places.

But he nonetheless gave the golf green mild to native elections for 35,000 mayors and half-a-million municipal councils nowadays with hygiene measures in position.

France reported a surge in coronavirus circumstances through 832 remaining evening, bringing its overall to 4,499.

As many as 91 folks have died from the virus.

There has additionally been a speedy building up in critical circumstances, mentioned head of public well being Jerome Salomon, with 150 folks beneath the age of 60 in in depth care.

It was once no longer transparent what further welfare applications are being presented to consumers in Grenoble and Lyon, who will have to wait six days for his or her rescue flight.

The transfer comes after Ryanair mentioned it could “severely reduce” flights to and from Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands from middle of the night this night.

Easyjet has introduced it will cancel all flights to Spain from March 17.

Alamy

'The well being and protection of our consumers is at all times our primary precedence,' mentioned a Jet2 spokesperson





