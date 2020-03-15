ISIS warns terrorists to avoid Europe over coronavirus fears as killer ‘plague’ sweeps continent





ISIS warlords have ordered their twisted fans to avoid heading to Europe over fears they’re going to catch the coronavirus.

The loss of life cult – which has lengthy known as for bloody assaults at the West – believes the outbreak is a “plague” despatched by means of God.

It is now telling contributors to “stay away from the land of the epidemic” in case they’re struck down by means of the fatal malicious program.

Leaders have even issued a brand new set of directives advising fans to “cover their mouths when yawning and sneezing” and to wash their palms ceaselessly.

In the most recent factor of its al-Naba e-newsletter, they refer to quotes from the Prophet Muhammad to hammer house the risks of coronavirus.

The e-newsletter refers to it as a “plague” described as a “torment sent by God on whomsoever He wills”.

Another message notes: “Illnesses do not strike by themselves but by the command and decree of God.”

The e-newsletter warned the “healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it”.

It additionally comprises decrees such as “put your faith in God and seek refuge in him”.

Iraq, the place lots of the surviving fragments of the gang stay, had 110 reported coronavirus circumstances by means of this morning, ten of them deadly.

Syria has now not reported any circumstances of coronavirus, however with the federal government handiest in keep watch over of portions of the rustic it’s feared circumstances are going undetected.

Iran is by means of a long way the worst-affected nation within the Middle East with no less than 10,000 circumstances and loads of deaths, even though observers say the actual toll is far upper.

Recent satellite tv for pc pictures of mass graves within the town the Qom recommend the epidemic is much more severe than the government are admitting.

The photos, printed by means of the New York Times, display the excavation of the brand new segment in a cemetery within the north of Iran’s holy town in February and two lengthy trenches dug by means of the top of the month.

Iraj Harirchi, Iran’s deputy well being minister, held a press convention to “categorically deny” the allegations however he was once obviously coughing and sweating all over the development.

The subsequent day he showed he had examined sure for the virus.

