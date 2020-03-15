Hong Kong gets thousands of mainland Chinese visitors each day. How it’s kept coronavirus at bay





This tale is one in a three-part sequence on how Greater China areas—Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau—have replied to the coronavirus outbreak.

In China, the place the radical coronavirus now referred to as Covid-19 started, contagion unfold at an exponential price, rocketing from a handful of instances in Wuhan at the top of December to over 80,000 instances national as of mid-March.

In different international locations, corresponding to South Korea, Italy and Iran, the virus has transmitted readily, infecting thousands in an issue of days. Yet in Hong Kong, the quantity of instances thus far has crept to 141 because the virus was once recognized on Dec. 31.

Hong Kong’s low an infection price comes in spite of it sharing a 19-mile-long border with mainland China, in addition to a connecting bridge, an airport, and several other seaports. Over 300,000 folks percolate between Hong Kong and the mainland each day and—because of a brand new top pace educate line—vacationers can race the 25 miles from Shenzhen in mainland China to Hong Kong in slightly over 15 mins.

While new instances proceed to be reported and Hong Kong stays vigilant, the small area of 7.four million folks turns out thus far to have kept a big outbreak of Covid-19 at bay.

Hong Kong’s early reaction

Hong Kong was once a number of the first areas outdoor of mainland China to acknowledge the Covid-19 outbreak as a public emergency—doing so on Jan. 25, two days after the town showed its first two instances. But the federal government had begun preparation for incoming an infection as early as Dec. 31, when China first reported the radical coronavirus to the World Health Organization.

That day, Hong Kong carried out temperature screenings at border issues and started caution scientific group of workers of the brand new SARS-like virus. On Jan. 7, Hong Kong’s Legislative Council moved to introduce new regulations that may qualify the unidentified virus as a “notifiable” illness, giving the federal government the appropriate to quarantine suspected instances.

Since January, the federal government has opened 3 websites for quarantining most likely coronavirus sufferers, together with the 244 Hong Kong citizens not too long ago repatriated from Hubei and the greater than 300 getting back from the Diamond Princess cruise send in Japan.

“Most people in the epidemiologist world point to Hong Kong as the gold standard for epidemic control,” Hong Kong University dean of drugs Gabriel Leung mentioned, list the town’s “open and transparent communication” and “vigorous application of public health principles” as the explanation why.

Hong Kong’s SARS legacy

Hong Kong seems to have evolved all the ones sure approaches because it was once struck by way of the critical acute respiration syndrome or SARS epidemic in 2003—some other novel coronavirus outbreak that inflamed 1,755 folks and killed 299 in the neighborhood. At the time, the federal government got here beneath grievance for its deficient control of the disaster, together with lax verbal exchange and a failure to make sure sufferers had been correctly remoted.

Of the 1,755 SARS sufferers in Hong Kong, 386 had been well being care employees, indicating that the security of sanatorium group of workers have been jeopardized. The illness unfold simply between sufferers at hospitals, too. The amenities lacked right kind isolation wards, leaving SARS-carrying sufferers mendacity beside the uninfected.

Since then, Hong Kong public hospitals have added round 1,400 isolation beds and the town’s Princess Margaret Hospital opened a different infectious illness heart in 2007.

However, even now, the general public has an detrimental view of the federal government’s reaction to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Open border debate

Hong Kong’s first coronavirus case arrived from Wuhan, crossing into Hong Kong at its border with the mainland town of Shenzhen someday in January. In reaction, the federal government carried out temperature screenings on all arrivals from China and, on Jan. 25, introduced flights and trains to Wuhan had been cancelled.

However, this was once somewhat of political showmanship: Wuhan was once already on lockdown, government had closed its airport and educate station two days previous. For many in Hong Kong, the federal government motion appeared too little too overdue.

On Feb. 3, a brand new union of public sector well being care employees, known as the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, arranged a sequence of moves to call for that Chief Executive Carrie Lam shut the border with China totally. Lam had suspended operations at six border issues already, starting Jan. 30.

After the second one day of the strike, Lam conceded and close 4 extra border issues, leaving simply 3 open: the airport, the Hong-Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, and the Shenzhen Bay ferry port. Lam mentioned it will be discriminatory to dam all mainland China visitors from coming into Hong Kong, however critics had been fast to indicate the hypocrisy when Lam’s management unilaterally blocked arrivals from South Korea on Feb. 24 as Covid-19 instances at the Korean peninsula skyrocketed.

“Closing the border earlier is something the government could have done,” Leung mentioned. This week, Hong Kong reported 9 new instances in sufferers who had returned to Hong Kong from different towns experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks. Once once more, the general public or even individuals of govt are calling for stricter border controls.

Masking

public sentiment

The govt’s approval ranking was once pushed to an rock bottom ultimate yr by way of months of protests and that underlying discontent continues to politicize the general public’s belief of the Covid-19 outbreak. For example, Lam was once gradual to inspire folks to put on surgical mask in public, a transfer some considered as her management seeking to uphold a arguable masks ban it enacted amid the protests ultimate yr. (Courts had deemed the rule of thumb unconstitutional.)

Donning a face masks to give protection to public well being was once normalized in Hong Kong all through the SARS outbreak. The town’s citizens, like many throughout East Asia, incessantly put on face mask when affected by any sickness—even the average chilly. So, in spite of no professional instruction to take action, Hong Kongers started stockpiling and dressed in surgical mask in overdue January.

Unlike governments in Singapore and Macau, which ordered new shipments of mask and rationed their distribution, the Hong Kong govt didn’t safe masks provides, and the lack ignited public panic. On Feb. 5, a line of an estimated 10,000 folks gave the impression over evening to buy two packing containers of mask each from an importer that had made a different cargo.

In Hong Kong, the general public has followed some parts of social distancing, too—leaving seats on subway trains empty and holing up at house on weekends. Public colleges have additionally been suspended by way of govt edict because the Lunar New Year damage, which started Jan. 25, and scholars gained’t go back till overdue April.

It’s laborious to decide what the important thing issue has been in protecting Hong Kong’s an infection price so low, Leung mentioned, however the “whole package” of open verbal exchange, social distancing, excellent hygiene procedures and efficient sanatorium remedy is having an impact.

“Policy makers need to look and see what…other places with effective control have done and ask, ‘Which of those approaches would be feasible in my own region and accepted by [my]society,’” Leung said. “But that is not a trivial task, and it’s something we’re all working towards at the moment.”

