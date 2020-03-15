Headline field test





Fortune is looking for editorial interns for summer season 2020, with a focal point on writing/reporting, photograph, and/or video journalism.

Interns at Fortune take part in lots of facets of the trade newsletter, with alternatives to pitch, write, and file on-line options and mag briefs, in addition to to give a contribution to huge Fortune initiatives such because the Fortune 500, Change the World, and Most Powerful Women franchises.

Interns are handled as Fortune newshounds throughout their time on the newsletter and are inspired to enroll in group of workers conferences and purposes and to be part of the staff. By the top in their time at Fortune, interns have an figuring out of ways Fortune works, the processes we observe, and the place Fortune’s trade technique is headed, together with the media business extra widely.

Interns are paid $900/week (divided hourly) and paintings as much as 35 hours every week. Start/finish dates are versatile for 10- to 12-week internships, May via September.

