Donald Trump aides ‘offered huge sums to German company in bid to grab coronavirus vaccine for Americans only’
Georgia Clark

DONALD Trump aides introduced huge sums to a German company in a bid to grab a coronavirus vaccine for Americans, it was once claimed these days.

The President was once mentioned to have attempted to entice pioneering pharmaceutical company CureVac to the United States.

Sources claim Donald Trump was working to secure rights to a vaccine 'for the US only'
He was once operating to safe rights to a drug “for the US only”, assets mentioned.

But German well being bosses had been mentioned to be combating again with their very own deal.

A spokesman mentioned: “The federal executive may be very in vaccines and antiviral brokers in opposition to the unconventional coronavirus being advanced in Germany and Europe.

“In this regard the government is in an intensive exchange with the company CureVac.”

Last night time German officers mentioned Mr Trump’s be offering was once now “off the table” and CureVac had agreed to paintings on a vaccine “for all the world”.

CureVac mentioned remaining week it was once settling on the 2 perfect of its conceivable vaccines for scientific trials.

The White House didn’t remark.

The demise toll in the United States has hit 62, whilst showed instances have soared to 3,244.

According to CNN’s state-by-state breakdown of coronavirus outbreaks, which were showed in 49 states as of March 15, 40 other people have died in Washington state, 5 in California, 4 in Florida, and two every in New York and New Jersey.

The President was said to have tried to lure pioneering pharmaceutical company CureVac to the US
Passengers wore face masks as they touched down at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday
A man waves as he arrives at LAX with his family from Iran
A worker gathers information at a drive-through mobile testing centre in New York state
