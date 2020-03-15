Did Anyone Win the $120 Million Jackpot on Saturday (Last) Night?

The profitable Powerball numbers from closing evening’s lottery drawing are 9, 23, 26, 30, 32, and the Power Ball quantity used to be 8, in step with the Powerball site. The Powerball jackpot closing evening used to be value an estimated $120 million with a money possibility of $96.1 million, however did somebody win?

Nobody matched 5 numbers and the Powerball to win the jackpot, so the grand prize has rolled over and is now value an estimated $130 million with a money possibility of $101.1 million for the subsequent drawing on March 19.

One particular person received the $1 million prize through matching 5 numbers, and 14 other people received $50,000 through matching 4 numbers and the Powerball. Eight of those winners used the Power Play to triple their prizes to $150,000 every.

More than 1,000 gamers received $100 every through matching both 4 numbers or 3 numbers and the Powerball, 400 of those gamers tripled their prizes with the Power Ball.

Additionally, just about part 1,000,000 gamers received smaller prizes in closing evening’s Powerball lottery drawing. More than 468,000 tickets received prizes starting from $four to $21 through matching simply the Powerball to 3 numbers the usage of the Power Play.

A buyer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of other people covered up outdoor of Kavanagh Liquors, a shop that has had a number of multi-million buck winners.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

How to play Powerball

The drawings are broadcast from the Florida Lottery’s studio in Tallahassee. Tickets are bought in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, making it one in every of the most generally performed lottery video games in the nation.

Costing $2 according to play, gamers pick out 5 numbers from 1 to 69 in addition to one Powerball quantity between 1 and 26. Players too can multiply any non-jackpot prizes the usage of the Power Play possibility for an extra $1 according to move in positive cases.

The odds of profitable a prize in each draw is round one in 25, without reference to the jackpot dimension, in step with Powerball’s site.

Previous winners

There has already been some giant payouts in 2020. This week Sheryll Goedert, 61, of Ocala, managing member of Vacation Life LLC, claimed the $396.Nine million jackpot from the Powerball drawing held on January 29, 2020.

The Vacation Life LLC selected to obtain the winnings in a one-time, lump-sum cost in the quantity of $276,558,034.09.

Stephen Piechocinski of St. Louis matched all 5 white-ball numbers in the February 12 drawing, to internet $1 million. He mentioned that he most effective remembered to shop for his price ticket at the closing minute, having forgotten to select it up in the morning like he most often did. His profitable numbers will permit him to retire early, he mentioned, in step with the Powerball site.

How to steer clear of Powerball lottery scams

The lottery organizers warn other people most effective to shop for Powerball lottery tickets from an authentic, authorized lottery store. State lottery web sites can have a listing in their authentic shops, so persons are inspired to test on-line and in finding out which their closest location.

Facebook customers have reported posts that say Powerball is giving cash away on social media, however those posts are fraudulent and must be unnoticed.

In June 2019, any person posing as a jackpot winner attempted to rip-off citizens of North Carolina through providing to donate $four million to a company. Scammers have been additionally stuck the usage of pictures of the winner on social media and mentioned they’d give cash away in go back for fans.

However Mark Michalko, govt director of the N.C. Education Lottery mentioned in a remark, “Unfortunately, scams like these are all too common. Anyone who makes a promise of a donation or prize but wants you to give money first is trying to trick you. Never give your money or personal information to these people.”