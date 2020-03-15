News 

Coronavirus: US slashes rates and launches huge stimulus programme

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Image copyright

The US has minimize hobby rates to just about 0 and introduced a $700bn stimulus programme in a bid to give protection to the financial system from the have an effect on of coronavirus.

It is a part of a co-ordinated motion introduced on Sunday in the United Kingdom, Japan, the eurozone and Switzerland.

Announcing the US transfer, the Federal Reserve stated the “outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries”.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell will hang a information convention in a while Sunday.

US President Donald Trump stated the Fed’s motion “makes him very happy”.

