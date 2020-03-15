Coronavirus panic buyers queue round block for WEED as Amsterdam shuts down infamous coffee shops and red light district





CANNABIS people who smoke covered up of their dozens to stockpile weed provides, as the Netherlands imposed tight restrictions to stop the unfold of coronavirus.

Customers queued up outdoor Dutch “coffee shops” on Sunday after the Government ordered their closure to overcome the outbreak of the fatal illness.

The Netherlands’ famed coffee shops have develop into as a lot part of the rustic’s in style symbol out of the country as intercourse golf equipment in Amsterdam’s famed red light district, that have been additionally ordered to close via 6pm in conjunction with all bars and eating places.

Customers covered up of their dozens as they attempted to overcome a cut-off date for the closure of the marijuana cafes and stockpile weed provides for what may well be weeks of lockdown.

Queues temporarily shaped outdoor coffee shops within the Dutch capital and somewhere else as shoppers — some dealing with 3 weeks of no college or paintings — determined to shop for some pot whilst they nonetheless may.