Coronavirus LIVE information: Spain declare lockdown as UK deaths reach 21

SPAIN have declared a 15-day lockdown as coronavirus circumstances proceed to rocket.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated other folks of Spain don’t seem to be allowed to go away their houses except completely important.

This comes as UK circumstances noticed an enormous spike.

Covid-19 has thus far claimed the lives of 21 within the UK while 1,140 at the moment are inflamed.

