Coronavirus LIVE news: Spain and France declare national lockdown as Europe becomes global epicentre
World 

Coronavirus LIVE information: Spain declare lockdown as UK deaths reach 21 – latest updates

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


SPAIN have declared a 15-day lockdown as coronavirus instances proceed to rocket.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated other people of Spain don’t seem to be allowed to go away their houses until completely important.

This comes as UK instances noticed an enormous spike.

Covid-19 has thus far claimed the lives of 21 within the UK while 1,140 are actually inflamed.

⚠ Read our coronavirus reside weblog for the latest information & updates



Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Coronavirus death toll reaches 805 as deadly disease claims more lives than the 2003 SARS outbreak

Coronavirus death toll reaches 805 as deadly disease claims more lives than the 2003 SARS outbreak

Georgia Clark 0

U.S., Coalition Personnel Killed By Rocket Attacks, Airstrikes Target Iraq, Syria Border

admin 0

Pete Buttigieg Is Already Planning for Life After New Hampshire

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *