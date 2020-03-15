Coronavirus LIVE information: Boris orders army to guard hospitals and Rolls Royce to build ventilators for NHS
BORIS Johnson has ordered the army to guard hospitals and referred to as on Rolls Royce to assist build ventilators for the NHS as the United Kingdom fights coronavirus.
The PM will put troops at the streets to protected medics and supermarkets whilst Royal Army Medical Corps may build tented box hospitals subsequent to care houses.
Boris will also referred to as on trade giants like Rolls Royce and JCB to put Britain on a war-footing to assist ship the apparatus the well being carrier wishes to combat the outbreak – as UK circumstances hit 1,140 and demise toll doubles to 21.