Coronavirus – 600 Brits trapped on Caribbean cruise ship face another 10 DAYS stranded at sea after five test positive





HUNDREDS of Brits stranded on a Caribbean cruise ship after a coronavirus outbreak can have to spend another agonising 10 days on board.

The 600 plus passengers are trapped on the Braemar, operated by means of British cruise company Fred Olsen, after five other people examined positive for Covid-19.

There are actually reportedly 20 visitors and 20 workforce individuals – together with a physician – in isolation.

The ship used to be denied permission to dock and make allowance passengers to disembark within the Bahamas and is recently anchored 25 miles off the coast.

Officials at the time stated two Brits, two Americans and 4 Filipinos have been beneath clinical commentary for being worried flu signs.

However, it’s understood the company is now taking into consideration ordering the ship to go the Atlantic to dock in Southampton – which might take as much as 10 days.

A letter from the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office used to be brought to the Brits on board pronouncing it’s operating on how easiest to get them house safely.

Angela Phipps and her husband Peter, from Surrey, are on the cruise to rejoice his 81st birthday after boarding in St Maartens.

Family have published they spent 3 days in a resort within the Dominican Republic, whilst the ship underwent a deep blank prior to later boarding in St Maartens.

The couple have spoken about confusion on board and fears about how lengthy they’ll be caught on the ship.

Passenger Steve Dale, 68, from Essex is especially interested by catching coronavirus as he suffered from Legionnaires illness some years in the past.

He instructed Sky News: “There is some concern about not knowing what is going to happen to us, and not knowing when or how we are going to get home. It’s frustrating that we can’t rely on the internet.”

In overall, there are 682 passengers recently aboard the ship and maximum are British. There also are 381 crews.

Relatives of a few of the ones on board say they’re “terrified” and there’s been no phrase on how body of workers will cope if extra other people fall sick.

Although some passengers are self-isolating, maximum are accredited to go away their cabins.

One apprehensive relative tweeted: ‘My spouse’s father, 85 with one lung, is on Braemar along with his spouse. He might be working wanting drugs.

“They are not at all IT savvy so contact is limited to calls to his wife’s daughter.”

It is known that passengers have been allowed to board the ship in early March – in spite of imaginable indicators there used to be a virus which had taken cling throughout a prior cruise.

The Braemar used to be previous refused access to the Dominican Republic after 8 other people on board reported ‘flu-like’ signs.

However, it used to be allowed to dock in St Maarten, the place all passengers disembarked and flew house with out being examined for the virus.

At least two passengers later examined positive for Covid-19.

Hundreds of recent passengers then boarded.

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, stated: “When we took the verdict to board other people in St Maarten on March 2, we acted on the most efficient recommendation to be had.

“No one that joined the ship declared sickness and no passenger had travelled to a high-risk space nor been uncovered to any individual with Covid-19 coronavirus.

“Anyone final on the ship have been within the Caribbean for at least 14 days and there have been no identified circumstances of the virus within the area. “No one that took our constitution flights house used to be quarantined, and neither have been they requested to be quarantined on their go back to the United Kingdom. “The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our absolute priority and we are working around the clock to get the passengers on board Braemar home as quickly as possible.”





