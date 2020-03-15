Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Virginia Bans Public Gatherings With Over 100 People After First Death, 45 Test Positive

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Sunday banned public gatherings with greater than 100 other folks after 45 folks examined sure for the coronavirus, differently referred to as COVID-19, around the state.

Northam introduced the directive following a gathering with Peninsula Health District officers previous within the day. He additionally ordered a 14-day shutdown of native workplaces in spaces of southeast Virginia which have been hit by way of the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is a very fluid and dynamic situation. We have not mandated a quarantine, but we are strongly encouraging and urging people to avoid public gatherings of any kind,” Northam mentioned, consistent with the Associated Press, ahead of telling the ones living within the peninsula district to “cancel” all occasions with a number of other folks.

Local officers have recommended folks to steer clear of public gatherings with greater than 50 other folks. Dr. Thomas Franck, director of the Peninsula Health District, mentioned state officers have adopted up with 200 individuals who were involved with coronavirus-infected folks “to ensure self-quarantine is taking place and to identify additional cases of the virus in the community.” He added that they’re going to proceed to find others.

Eight other folks have examined sure for COVID-19 within the Virginia Peninsula, together with a male in his 70s who just lately died of breathing headaches led to by way of the illness. At the time of Northam’s announcement, 45 other folks statewide had examined sure.

Newsweek reached out to Northam’s place of job for additional info, however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

The U.S. showed greater than 2,700 coronavirus instances by way of Sunday morning, with no less than 54 deaths. Concerns amongst electorate have endured to develop this weekend over how hospitals and airports in American will deal with the escalating pandemic, in addition to loss of good enough trying out.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday introduced a shuttle ban on international locations within the European Schengen zone, which was once carried out on Friday. The Trump management prolonged the ban to incorporate Ireland the United Kingdom, which is able to move into impact on Tuesday. U.S. electorate are accredited to go back house from the ones international locations however will face screening upon arrival.

By Sunday morning, the World Health Organization showed greater than 152,000 instances of coronavirus and kind of 5,393 deaths international. China carried out more difficult shuttle restrictions for passengers arriving at Beijing airport after Reuters reported that COVID-19 infections overtook in the community transmitted instances for the second one day in a row. Of the 20 new instances of infections reported inside the mainland on March 14, about 16 had been imported, consistent with the National Health Commission (NHC).

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks right through an unveiling rite for Rumors of War, a statue by way of artist Kehinde Wiley, on the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on December 10, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia.

Zach Gibson/Getty