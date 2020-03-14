What Happened in Season 2? Timelines Explained

For all of its overlapping timelines, ambiguity about who’s a number and who isn’t, and ever-shifting record of who’s lifeless and who’s alive at anyone time, HBO’s Westworld Season 2 at its middle was once about 3 trips: The adventure of Dolores (performed by means of Evan Rachel Wood) to seek out the “Valley Beyond” and/or set hosts loose from human keep an eye on; the adventure of Maeve (Thandie Newton) to seek out her daughter; and the adventure of self-discovery made by means of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) after he found out he was once a number.

Dolores

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores in ‘Westworld’ Season 2

In Westworld Season 2, Dolores got down to ruin Westworld, and in doing so came upon the theme park’s true objective. However, her primary goal was once to make it to the Valley Beyond, a semi-mythical position the place it was once stated that hosts may are living freed from human interference.

In looking for the Valley, on the other hand, she found out The Forge, a supercomputer owned by means of Delos (the corporate in the back of Westworld) that proved that the park was once in truth some way of stealing information from the visitors in order to create hosts that replicated their likeness and awareness, giving other folks an opportunity at immortality—at a worth.

Finding out that the Valley Beyond was once created by means of the people, Dolores made up our minds it was once simply otherwise of being beneath human keep an eye on, so she made up our minds to set out into the true international as an alternative. As she destroyed The Forge, she stole quite a few information pearls that includes key consciousnesses she would want for her long term plans, in addition to a host-making device.

With this she made her break out. She uploaded her awareness into a number designed to appear to be Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), who she murdered previous in Season 2 after she attempted to prevent Dolores’ military succeed in the Valley Beyond. Then, all she needed to do was once depart with a Delos evacuation crew after she brought about a flood.

We then noticed Dolores put a brand new pearl into the Charlotte host frame after Dolores remade her authentic frame for herself. Westworld Season 2, on the other hand, didn’t disclose which awareness now resided in the Charlotte frame.

Maeve

Thandie Newton as Maeve in ‘Westworld’ Season 2

Meanwhile, Maeve was once at the hunt for her daughter. This hunt no longer simplest took her to Shogunworld, a sister theme park to Westworld with a samurai theme, but in addition noticed her proceed to change her code to provide herself what are successfully superpowers, together with the facility to keep an eye on different host our bodies.

She too ended the collection on the Valley Beyond, the place she was once meaning to are living together with her daughter. However, as her daughter accessed the host heaven, Maeve was once gunned down in the crossfire between the Delos guards and the “Ghost Nation” of Native American hosts—even though it was once printed on the finish that she will get rebooted by means of Delos engineers Felix (Leonardo Nam) and Sylvester (Ptolemy Slocum).

Bernard

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard in ‘Westworld’ Season 2

After a season of discovery, Bernard additionally reveals himself out of doors of Westworld. Though he was once killed in Season 2, Dolores builds him a brand new frame and places his sense of right and wrong into it in an effort to successfully act as her sense of right and wrong, person who is best ready to empathise and negotiate with people.

Bernard’s sense of right and wrong, in the meantime, is Dr. Ford (Anthony Hopkins), who was once killed by means of Dolores however who nonetheless nonetheless exists within Bernard.

Alongside those interwoven plots, Westworld Season 2 additionally endured telling the tale of the Man in Black (Ed Harris), who was once printed to be a long term model of a former theme park visitor (Jimmi Simpson) who has additionally vowed to ruin Westworld for unspecified causes that perhaps have one thing to do with the truth that his spouse killed herself after studying of the barbarity he was once in a position to in the theme park, which additionally poisoned his dating together with his daughter.

In one of the crucial complicated plotlines of Westworld, he could have killed his daughter in the theme park, or he could have killed a number model despatched by means of Dr. Ford to trick him. Either means, proper on the finish of Season 2, we see him chatting with his daughter once more (or a number model of her).

He too reached The Forge in the season, even though it was once no longer printed precisely what came about to him when he were given there. However, that is virtually sure to be picked up when Westworld Season three starts on HBO.

Westworld Season three begins on Sunday, March 15 on HBO.