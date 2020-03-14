‘We Are a Country That Has Looked to God in Times Like These’

President Donald Trump introduced that Sunday can be a National Day of Prayer on Friday, no longer lengthy after he formally declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

After stating a nationwide emergency, Trump took to Twitter to announce his “great honor” in stating that a National Day of Prayer can be going down two days later. An annual National Day of Prayer usually takes position at the first Thursday of May, which falls on May 7 this 12 months, despite the fact that Trump has up to now given different days the designation throughout emergencies.

“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these,” Trump tweeted. “No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”

A couple of hours earlier than the president instructed Americans flip to God for cover towards the pathogen, Trump seemed at a press convention to announce that he can be liberating up federal assets to battle the virus via stating the “two very big words” of “national emergency.”

“To unleash the full power of the federal government … I am officially declaring a national emergency- two very big words,” stated Trump. “The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion of… very important, a large amount of money for states and territories or localities in our shared fight against this disease.”

Trump additionally stated he was once “likely” get examined for COVID-19 himself, after just lately entering touch with more than one individuals who have since been recognized. However, he was once no longer observed to hesitate in shaking palms with a number of other people invited to discuss throughout the announcement.

The reputable National Day of Prayer was once signed into regulation via former President Harry S. Truman in 1952. Some critics deemed the observance unconstitutional, arguing that it violates the established order clause of the Constitution’s First Amendment, which says that “Congress shall make no regulation respecting an established order of faith, or prohibiting the unfastened workout thereof.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, an atheist activist team, introduced a sequence of felony demanding situations a crime which have been in the end unsuccessful in 2011. A pass judgement on dominated that the observance was once unconstitutional, however the resolution was once briefly overturned via an appeals court docket, who discovered that the crowd didn’t have felony status to convey the criticism.

Cases of COVID-19 endured to abruptly multiply as of Friday night time, with a international overall of over 145,000 together with greater than 5,400 deaths and nearly 71,000 recoveries. In the U.S., instances numbered 2,269 together with 48 deaths and 41 recoveries.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.