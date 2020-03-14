U.S. Adds U.Ok., Ireland to European Travel Ban

The United Kingdom and Ireland were added to the United States’ commute ban international locations amid the coronavirus unfold, in accordance to Vice President Mike Pence.

The U.S. commute ban on 26 European countries, which applies to non-Americans who’ve been within the Schengen border-free commute house, is anticipated to make bigger Monday to come with the U.Ok. and Ireland.

The AP and Reuters information businesses previous reported Saturday that the White House’s newest enlargement of the U.S. commute ban will likely be efficient Monday at nighttime, Eastern Standard Time. Under those restrictions, American electorate, inexperienced card holders and the households of those folks will nonetheless be allowed to go back to the U.S. However, all air commute will likely be condensed thru 13 airports and subjected to well being screenings and quarantine orders as directed through U.S. executive officers. The U.S. and Ireland had in the past been left off the commute ban, baffling well being officers and political pundits alike.

Pence later showed the U.Ok. and Ireland commute ban addition Saturday afternoon right through a press convention on the White House.

“The president has made a decision to suspend all travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland,” he mentioned.

âThe president has decided to droop all commute to the United Kingdom and Irelandâ

US Vice President Mike Pence publicizes the coronavirus commute ban will likely be prolonged at nighttime EST on Monday (04:00 GMT Tuesday)https://t.co/NtkdrLHvql %.twitter.com/E3LJd9jMl4

— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 14, 2020

The United Kingdom and Ireland are set to be added to the United States’ commute ban international locations amid the coronavirus unfold, federal executive resources informed the Associated Press.

BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

Travel from non-U.S. electorate and others will likely be halted Monday to Ireland the U.Ok. and Pence’s coronavirus job drive mentioned an professional announcement will likely be made Sunday at five p.m. referring to all development and updates on efforts to curb the unfold of the COVID-19 sickness. The information comes as New York State officers recorded the primary demise of an aged girl in Manhattan on account of the coronavirus Saturday morning.

President Donald Trump informed journalists Saturday right through the similar press convention that he had his temperature taken previous within the morning and it was once “totally normal.” He additionally published that he had individually been examined for the COVID-19 sickness however take a look at effects had now not but been returned.

Updated 3:31 PM ET.