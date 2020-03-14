Tulsi Gabbard Says Her Sick Friend and Three Others Were Denied Coronavirus Testing in Hawaii

Hawaii Congresswoman and 2020 Democratic hopeful Tulsi Gabbard claims her good friend and 3 others had been denied coronavirus checking out in her house state.

“My friend is sick, has had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He’s at Urgent Care Hawaii to get tested & was rejected, saying he doesn’t meet the criteria. In the hour he’s been there, three other sick people were turned away,” Gabbard tweeted on Friday afternoon.

In her submit, she tagged the social media accounts for the Hawaii executive, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). She additionally ended the tweet via apparently asking Hawaii Governor David Ige for an evidence, writing: “Gov. Ige??”

In a 2d tweet, she defined that her good friend used to be allegedly became away as a result of he did not have a fever, “even though he’s been exposed and is sick and has traveled to identified countries.” She added that he lives along with his aged mother-in-law and 5 youngsters, who will at be “at risk if he’s positive.”

Newsweek has reached out to Gabbard’s 2020 marketing campaign for more info however has but to obtain a reaction.

.@GovHawaii @CDC @FDA My good friend is in poor health, has had touch with anyone who examined certain for COVID-19. He’s at Urgent Care Hawaii to get examined & used to be rejected, pronouncing he does not meet the factors. In the hour he is been there, 3 different in poor health other people had been became away. Gov. Ige?? percent.twitter.com/YF8kuE8EYQ

— Tulsi Gabbard ðº (@TulsiGabbard) March 13, 2020

The collection of coronavirus circumstances around the nation has exceeded 1,600, with no less than 41 deaths, in line with the newest information from the CDC. The outbreak used to be not too long ago declared a plague via the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration over the outbreak. The measure will permit his management to make use of the Stafford Act, which governs disaster-relief efforts, to supply up to $50 billion in investment to state and native governments.

“I am officially declaring a national emergency, two very big words,” Trump mentioned, addressing journalists and information cameras in the Rose Garden on the White House.

Before Trump’s declaration, Gabbard presented her personal solution calling for emergency common elementary cost in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. Her proposal contains giving $1,000 monthly to each and every American grownup to lend a hand them “weather the storm created by this crisis.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has created a threat to the health and well-being of the American people, as well as to our country’s economic stability. While some in Washington are focused on taking care of Wall Street, everyday Americans get left behind. That’s wrong,” Gabbard mentioned in a commentary.

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks throughout a press convention on the 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan on October 29, 2019 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty

Trump has claimed that the rustic has “tremendous testing set up” however information presentations the United States is lagging at the back of different international locations.

According to the CDC, a complete of no less than 11,000 other people had been examined since January. By distinction, South Korea has examined greater than 210,000 other people and is checking out more or less 20,000 other people on a daily basis, whilst United Kingdom has examined just about 30,000 other people and is sporting out greater than 1,000 checks in step with day, in line with the BBC.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the present front-runner in the Democratic number one, slammed Trump for his reaction to the outbreak in a press convention on Thursday.

“The administration’s failure on testing is colossal and it’s a failure of leadership, planning and execution,” he mentioned. He proposed that there must be unfastened checking out for someone who wishes it, drive-through checking out websites, emergency paid circle of relatives and scientific depart, and multi-hundred-bed brief hospitals.