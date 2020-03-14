Tucker Carlson Was Also in Room With Infected Bolsonaro Aide Who Caused Rick Scott, Others to Self-Quarantine

Fox News big name Tucker Carlson, all however by myself amongst his fellow Fox primetime hosts in framing the radical coronavirus pandemic as a major problem as a substitute of a partisan hoax to harm President Donald Trump, is probably dealing with his personal issues referring to his doable publicity to COVID-19.

Carlson was once amongst a number of visitors at Mar-a-Lago remaining weekend who shook arms with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in shut proximity to his press secretary, who has examined sure for the illness. Trump stood shut through as Carlson greeted Bolsonaro. Since that Saturday night time come upon, a number of conservative lawmakers and the mayor of Miami, who was once additionally provide, have self-quarantined.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez examined sure after attending the dinner for Bolsonaro. Carlson was once at Mar-a-Lago to attend a celebration for former Fox News character Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has been relationship Donald Trump Jr.

“Tucker has followed all of the necessary protocols and measures in place and his responsible coverage throughout this crisis has reflected the need to take this seriously since January, before any other show on television started covering it in earnest,” Fox News mentioned in a observation.

Video posted through Brazilian outlet Poder360 presentations Carlson shaking arms with Bolsonaro—who has denied checking out sure for the virus after South American media reported he had—after President Trump presented the 2 males all over the consult with on the president’s Mar-a-Lago hotel.

Fábio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro’s press secretary who has since examined sure for COVID-19, stands shut in the back of Trump, the Brazilian president, and Vice President Mike Pence in the video, whilst Trump sings Brazil’s praises below its new right-wing chief.

While a lot of his Fox News colleagues have spent the previous few weeks downplaying the viral outbreak, Carlson has stood out on Fox’s primetime airwaves as a voice of warning, time and again caution his audience to take the pandemic severely. Notably, he referred to as out each Trump and his personal Fox colleagues—with out in particular naming them—for “minimizing” the specter of the coronavirus in order to give protection to political pursuits.

“People you trust, people you probably voted for have spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem,” he warned audience on Monday. “The Chinese coronavirus is a major event. It will affect your life. And by the way, it’s definitely not just the flu.”

Carlson’s grave tone was once in stark distinction to a few of his colleagues like Fox Business Network host Trish Regan who insisted the pandemic is not anything greater than an “impeachment scam” through the Democrats to “destroy and demonize” Trump. Regan’s monologue aired at the very same time as Carlson’s pleas for audience to take the outbreak severely.

While neither Trump nor Pence have self-quarantined after getting into touch with Bolsonaro and his entourage, different outstanding attendees of the Mar-a-Lago consult with have taken precautionary measures since studying of the inflamed Brazilian legit.

While Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Lindsey Graham each don’t recall ever at once touching Wajngarten all over the Brazilian delegation’s conferences with Trump, Pence, and their allies, each males self-quarantined on account of the come upon.

Miami Police showed {that a} 21-officer escort for Bolsonaro and his entourage have additionally self-quarantined, and town’s mayor on Friday showed he examined sure for the virus after assembly with the delegation.