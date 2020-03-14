Trevor Noah to Trump: Stop Pretending No One’s ‘Gonna Die’

Before late-night tv shuts down utterly subsequent week, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah controlled to get in yet another message to President Donald Trump. It got here within the type of his incessantly extra direct, much less joke-y “Between the Scenes” phase and, after all, it had to do with the coronavirus.

“I’m being serious, leaders are afraid to just say the thing,” Noah mentioned within the new video, taped previous this week. “Because it seems callous, but we don’t want to say the honest thing in society. And that is, if you’re gonna die, you’re gonna die.”

As the target audience laughed nervously, the host defined what he supposed. “No, I really think it is important to have perspective,” he mentioned, “because death is a thing that terrifies many of us, right?” At that time, the coronavirus had claimed 5,000 lives international. Noah mentioned it “would be good to have a leader” who may just put that during point of view.

