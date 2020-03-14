Travel to the World’s Coolest Postmodern Buildings

Only Brutalism comes shut to the common disdain many reserve for a large number of Postmodern structure. Lovers of classical structure in addition to those that adore the stripped-down depth of modernists bemoan the unwell results of this architectural taste dominant since the 70s. And but, as the totally superb new espresso desk e book from Phaidon, Postmodern Architecture: Less is a Bore, presentations, the taste is complete of a few of the maximum joyous, exuberant, outlandish, and amusing works on the planet. Flipping via, it’s inconceivable no longer to be mesmerized by way of the interiors of Robert A. M. Stern’s Llewelyn Park place of dwelling or charmed by way of Fat and Grayson Perry’s space in Essex. That’s why it’s our newest variety in our collection on stunning new travel-related espresso desk books, Just Booked. As a deal with, we’ve integrated a few of the ones wondrous works from round the global on this slide display.

Residence and Pool House, Llewelyn Park, New Jersey by way of Robert A. M. Stern from 1982.

Kindergarten Wolfartsweier by way of Tomi Ungerer and Ayla Suzan Yöndel: in Karlsruhe, Germany from 2002.

Hotel Zaandam by way of WAM Architecten in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, in 2010.

Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center in Rome, Italy by way of Paolo Portoghesi, Vittorio Gigliotti, Sami Mousawi and Nino Tozzo in 1995.

Moore House in Austin, Texas by way of Charles Moore in 1984.

Industry City Mural in Brooklyn, New York by way of Camille Walala in 2018.