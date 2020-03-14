The best Twitter accounts to follow for reliable information on the coronavirus outbreak





In the face of an international pandemic like the coronavirus, certainly one of the best defenses is staying armed with information. Misinformation is spreading briefly and simply as the global faces all the nervousness round COVID-19. That makes it onerous to decipher what’s actual and what’s faux, specifically on social media, the place maximum Americans get no less than a few of their information.

Fortune compiled a Twitter list of relied on public well being officers, epidemiologists, virus mavens, circle of relatives medical doctors, and others for you to follow.

Many accounts, like Dr. David Juurlink, are sharing their very own reports in the box treating coronavirus sufferers and giving recommendation for the best techniques people can act to prevent its unfold.

Colleagues @BogochIsaac and @ADetsky, who like many people labored on the entrance strains of SARS, have pressing recommendation for the Ontario govt on how to confront COVID-19. Their recommendation is of essential significance, and it's additionally in large part generalizable. /1https://t.co/G83ZwzXPIv — David Juurlink (@DavidJuurlink) March 13, 2020

Some proportion useful graphics that provide an explanation for the unfold of the virus throughout continents.

Over the closing days (and nights) @danielgavrilov constructed this interactive COVID19 desk. It solutions the query:

How lengthy did it take for the choice of showed circumstances to double? It additionally plots circumstances through the years. This desk – for all nations – is right here: https://t.co/6CMdqP6MpX pic.twitter.com/UY0L5ehejV — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) March 13, 2020

And others submit messages refuting the unfold of incorrect information and pseudoscience.

My new remark: "Alternative medication & the #coronavirus" https://t.co/PZeeVF8bEv cc @DrJenGunter @picardonhealth #COVID19 I’m satisfied there’s rising outrage about the coronavirus bunk. But the bunk has all the time been there. It shouldn’t take a public well being disaster to stir motion. — Timothy Caulfield (@CaulfieldTim) March 12, 2020

Additionally, Fortune‘s “Coronavirus updates” record contains a number of govt workplaces and officers sharing communications on behalf in their nation or state’s well being departments.

Find the newest to be had information and solutions to incessantly requested questions on #COVID19 on our web page: https://t.co/FVGvp5L4jy pic.twitter.com/JkaOBr3FEW — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) March 12, 2020

