The best Twitter accounts to follow for reliable information on the coronavirus outbreak
- Democratic Representative Urges Remote Voting in Congress Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - March 14, 2020
- Pence Announces New Travel Bans on United Kingdom and Ireland as Coronavirus Pandemic Spreads - March 14, 2020
- Former Director of White House Pandemic Office Says Disbanding Unit Left U.S. ‘Less Prepared’ for COVID-19 in Op-Ed - March 14, 2020
In the face of an international pandemic like the coronavirus, certainly one of the best defenses is staying armed with information. Misinformation is spreading briefly and simply as the global faces all the nervousness round COVID-19. That makes it onerous to decipher what’s actual and what’s faux, specifically on social media, the place maximum Americans get no less than a few of their information.
Fortune compiled a Twitter list of relied on public well being officers, epidemiologists, virus mavens, circle of relatives medical doctors, and others for you to follow.
Many accounts, like Dr. David Juurlink, are sharing their very own reports in the box treating coronavirus sufferers and giving recommendation for the best techniques people can act to prevent its unfold.
Some proportion useful graphics that provide an explanation for the unfold of the virus throughout continents.
And others submit messages refuting the unfold of incorrect information and pseudoscience.
Additionally, Fortune‘s “Coronavirus updates” record contains a number of govt workplaces and officers sharing communications on behalf in their nation or state’s well being departments.
