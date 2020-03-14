Schoolgirl, 15, ‘stabs brother, 3, to death as he slept then scrawls message on wall in his blood to her mum’





A SCHOOLGIRL who allegedly stabbed her brother to death is alleged to have scrawled a message to her mum the use of his blood on the wall.

The 15-year-old, who’s most effective known by way of her first title Oliwia, used to be charged with homicide for allegedly stabbing her three-year-old part brother Niko 28 instances as he slept.

Oliwia, 15, used to be charged with homicide after ‘stabbing her brother 28 instances’[/caption]

Police showed the teenager wrote a message on the wall to her mum the use of the boy’s blood afterwards – however law enforcement officials have refused to say what used to be written.

The youngster used to be on my own at house in Detmold, Germany, when her mum requested her to take care of Niko.

But when mum Agnieszka, 46, arrived house, Niko used to be lifeless and Oliwia had disappeared.

The assault is alleged to were so violent it left bloodstains in the home the place the 2 kids lived with their mum.

Oliwia used to be later discovered some 10km from the scene.

‘JEALOUS’ RAGE

An officer arrested her and mentioned she confirmed no signal of resistance, showing calm.

The ex-boyfriend of Oliwia’s mum, known as Dimitri, mentioned: “Agnieszka and I had separated three months before – Oliwia was jealous of the little one and felt left out.”

According to native studies, Agnieszka used to be put in psychiatric care after the assault however had to return to paintings when she ran out of cash.

The circle of relatives moved to Germany in 2013, having initially come from the town of Lodz, Poland.

Agnieszka continues to be mentioned to be residing in the flat the place Niko used to be killed.

One of her buddies reportedly mentioned Oliwia had written to Agnieszka after the assault.

The pal mentioned: “It is a short letter, in which Oliwia writes that she feels terrible about what happened and asks her mother if she wants to visit her in order to speak about everything.”

It is reported that Oliwia has no longer denied killing her brother and faces a most of 10 years in jail.

German prosecutors mentioned the trial is most probably to happen in mid-April, in the back of closed doorways on account of Oliwia’s age.

