Saturday Jackpot is $120 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 03/14/20 is $120 million. The Saturday evening drawing will likely be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page will also be bookmarked and refreshed to look should you cling the successful numbers. Tonight’s 03/14/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $120 million, with a money possibility of $96.1 million. The jackpot may just building up if gross sales additional lottery projections, in step with officers.

The successful numbers on Wednesday (03/11/20) for the $110 million Powerball jackpot had been: 04-29-49-50-67 with a Powerball of 02. The Power Play used to be 4x.

There used to be no grand prize winner on Wednesday, however there have been two tickets offered—one every in Florida and Texas—that matched all 5 white balls, however lacking out at the purple Powerball for the second one prize of $1 million. Had the Power Play been bought for an additional $1, then that price ticket would have a price of $2 million.

The closing grand prize gained used to be $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price ticket bought in Michigan.

The earlier grand prize winner earlier than that used to be on 01/29/20. That price ticket used to be offered at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money possibility of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the successful price ticket.

The closing grand prize successful price ticket earlier than that used to be offered in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 occasions earlier than the Bonita Springs price ticket used to be bought on January 29, 2020.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets offered in Texas throughout January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for every recreation within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, irrespective of the jackpot measurement—in step with Powerball’s web page.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and considered one of America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can test the numbers for this night, or any previous successful numbers, at the reputable Powerball web page.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is gained, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 strategy to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web page for more info, or to test any attainable previous numbers.

There are 9 tactics to win cash throughout the Powerball. Just getting the powerball with out a different numbers will pay out $4, and much more if the ability play is purchased for an additional greenback. The similar payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 right kind numbers with the powerball, or 3 right kind numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the purple powerball is no longer right kind, then the payout is $1 million, with an excellent upper payout if the ability play is selected.

Saturday evening we can publish the Powerball 03/14/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if that is so.

Here are the best-ever most sensible Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets offered in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price ticket offered in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price ticket offered in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two successful tickets had been drawn, one offered in Iowa and one offered in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price ticket offered in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two successful tickets had been drawn, one offered in Missouri and one offered in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets offered in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico