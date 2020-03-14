Right Wing Can’t Decide If Virus Is No Big Deal, or Big Deal and China’s Fault

Kevin Frayer/Getty

Team Trump has after all discovered itself in a disaster it can’t propagandize its means out of. Unfortunately, this has now not led Team Trump (the management and its more than a few Fox News-based media fingers) to pivot to the brash perception of telling the reality. No, after all now not.

For the primary time ever, although, Team Trump may be very perplexed about which lie to inform. Historically, the Trump management and Fox News had been meticulous messengers, in a position to show nearly the entirety right into a solution to “own the libs.” But COVID-19 is offering Trump only a few alternatives for lib possession.

Previously, earlier than we hit the disaster level, we were given weeks of obfuscation, and the president’s conviction that “it’s going away. We want it to go away with very, very few deaths.” Now, Trumpists are seeking to grapple with the likelihood that the worldwide pandemic might actually be actual. As COVID-19 has decimated Italy, killed hundreds of Chinese nationals, and unfold like a broom fireplace via a minimum of 47 states, it’s turning into more difficult and more difficult for Trumpists to disclaim the reality.

