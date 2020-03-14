President Donald Trump Says He Was Tested for Coronavirus, Not Yet Aware of the Results

President Donald Trump introduced that he took the coronavirus take a look at in a press convention, following a coronavirus activity drive assembly previous on Saturday.

Before returning to the Oval Office, Trump advised newshounds that he was once examined for the virus, however was once no longer but conscious of the effects.

“I had my temperature taken coming into the room,” Trump stated on Saturday. “I also took the test last night, and I decided I should, based on the press conference yesterday. People were asking did I take the test? I don’t know whatever it takes–a day or two days. Whatever it is. They send it to a lab.”

A remark from the president’s doctor on Friday stated that Trump didn’t desire a COVID-19 take a look at, regardless of coming in touch with a person who was once identified with the virus 3 days later.

“[G]iven the President himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated,” the press unencumber stated.

Trump additionally defined why he shook arms with folks, when a reporter requested about it and the “mixed messages” he is been sending.

“[Shaking hands] almost becomes a habit,” he stated. “Frankly, I was a non-handshaker for the most part. I never believed in shaking hands, once you become a politician. I notice it too. Political people come up to me too. They want to shake my hand, and I said, ‘Well…'”

The president stated he was once looking to get out of the “natural reflex” of shaking arms “without thinking about it.”

“We’re all getting out of it. All of us have that problem. Somebody comes up to you, they put their hand out, you probably tend to just shake it,” he stated. “Shaking hands is not a great thing to be doing right now. I agree.”

“We have to think about it, more and more,” he stated.

Trump stated that Americans must believe forestall shaking arms totally. “Possibly, that’s something that comes out of this. Maybe people shouldn’t be shaking hands for the long term,” he stated. “It does transmit flu and other things.”

Earlier in the convention, Trump expressed pleasure relating to the inventory marketplace’s soar again following his press convention in the White House Rose Garden on Friday. He additionally stated the invoice handed by way of the House of Representatives would permit for unfastened coronavirus checking out for all Americans that require it, and contains paid unwell and circle of relatives depart for those who want it. That law is expecting approval by way of the Senate.

On Friday, Trump declared the U.S. in a countrywide state of emergency. He defined movements taken to distribute executive assist and include the unfold of the virus.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon shakes arms with U.S. President Donald Trump after he introduced the declaration of a countrywide emergency in response to the ongoing world coronavirus pandemic in the Rose Garden at the White House March 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, Trump stated he was once examined for the virus.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Later in the press convention, Vice President Mike Pence additionally introduced that in the past issued shuttle restrictions to Europe could be expanded to the U.Okay. and Ireland, starting Monday at the hours of darkness.