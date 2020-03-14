Pence Announces New Travel Bans on United Kingdom and Ireland as Coronavirus Pandemic Spreads

Vice President Mike Pence stated Saturday that new trip bans can be carried out on the United Kingdom and Ireland as the radical coronavirus pandemic spreads.

At a White House press convention, the vice chairman stated the ban would take impact from nighttime Monday, however that Americans can be allowed to go back to the rustic thru a number of airports. Pence additionally inspired folks coming back from the ones international locations to self-quarantine for 2 weeks.

The choice got here after the United States limited trip to Europe previous this week within the wake of rising cornavirus outbreaks in different main European international locations.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson used to be criticized for the federal government’s sluggish reaction to the coronavirus within the nation. He first of all balked at the type of mass closures and restrictions that many different European international locations have taken in keeping with the coronavirus, regardless that the federal government indicated that it could most likely ban mass collecting starting subsequent week.

Other European international locations have taken extra critical steps to try to sluggish the unfold of the virus. Both Spain and Italy introduced nationwide lockdown of companies and limited maximum trip inside of their international locations.