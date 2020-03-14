Patagonia Closes Website and Stores Due to Coronavirus, Will Continue to Pay Workers

Outdoor clothes producer Patagonia has introduced it’ll be remaining its brick and mortar shops and shutting down its web page on Friday in reaction to the U.S. outbreak of coronavirus.

Sales for the corporate reached $800 million in 2017, in accordance to Forbes, making Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard a billionaire.

“As COVID-19 spreads—and is now officially a pandemic—we are taking additional safety measures to protect our employees and customers,” learn a Friday commentary from the corporate. “The scale of impact is still unknown, and we want to do our part to protect our community especially while testing availability is unknown.”

“We will temporarily close our stores, offices and other operations at the end of business on Friday, March 13, 2020,” the commentary endured. “Employees who can work from home will do so. All Patagonia employees will receive their regular pay during the closure. We apologize that over the next two weeks, there will be delays on orders and customer-service requests. We ask for your understanding and patience. We will reassess and post an update on March 27, 2020.”

Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario mentioned in a message posted at the corporate’s web page, “Over the years, as our Patagonia community has been faced with challenges, I have always been inspired by how we emerge stronger and with an even deeper sense of purpose. We will persevere through this challenge, too.”

Patagonia didn’t instantly supply a remark when contacted by means of Newsweek.

Getty

Glossier, a store focusing on skin care and good looks merchandise, additionally made the verdict to shut each its everlasting and brief shops for no less than two weeks, in accordance to a Thursday commentary from founder and CEO Emily Weiss. Employees shall be paid for his or her scheduled time all through the brief closures.

“We’re not alarmists, we’re realists,” Weiss wrote. “While this may not be the right decision for every company, it’s the one where we feel we can make an impact.”

“This is a time for us to remember our humanity,” Weiss added.

New Jersey’s American Dream Mall is anticipated to shut briefly due to coronavirus on Monday. Home to an ice skating rink, an indoor ski slope and a theme park, the mall were scheduled to open retail shops and a waterpark this month.

“After carefully reviewing the guidelines of public health agencies and in the best interests of our guests and employees,” mentioned American Dream Mall co-CEOs Don and Mark Ghermezian in a commentary, “we have made the difficult, but responsible, decision to close American Dream beginning March 16.”

Closings have additionally affected colleges, with states around the nation shuttering colleges for no less than two weeks. Announcing closures in his state, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice known as coronavirus “a monster that’s looming.”

Washington Governor Jay Inslee expanded the closure of colleges in his state from 3 counties to all of Washington Friday.

“It is unfortunate, but it is true that this virus is going to spread to other counties and it is spreading very rapidly,” Inslee mentioned at a Friday press convention. “We have concluded that a county-by-county approach to this epidemic is not sufficient. We need to get ahead of this wave and we need to do it today.”

Recent statistics point out 2,287 showed instances of coronavirus within the U.S. with 10 of the sufferers indexed in essential situation. So a ways, 41 folks had been indexed as recovered.

On a world scale, 145,631 instances had been reported with a complete 5,423 deaths attributable to the an infection. However, 71,162 folks have recovered.

This chart presentations the selection of showed COVID-19 coronavirus instances and deaths within the U.S. as of Friday at 6 a.m. ET.

World Health Organization recommendation for keeping off unfold of coronavirus illness (COVID-19)

Hygiene recommendation

Clean arms ceaselessly with cleaning soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub.Wash arms after coughing or sneezing; when taking good care of the unwell; ahead of; throughout and after meals preparation; ahead of consuming; after the use of the bathroom; when arms are visibly grimy; and after dealing with animals or waste.Maintain no less than 1 meter (three ft) distance from any person who’s coughing or sneezing.Avoid touching your arms, nostril and mouth. Do now not spit in public.Cover your mouth and nostril with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue instantly and blank your arms.

Medical recommendation

If you are feeling in poor health (fever, cough, problem respiring) search hospital treatment early and name native well being government prematurely.Stay up to date on COVID-19 traits issued by means of well being government and apply their steering.

Mask utilization

Healthy folks handiest want to put on a masks if taking good care of a unwell individual.Wear a masks if you’re coughing or sneezing.Masks are efficient when utilized in aggregate with widespread hand cleansing.Do now not contact the masks whilst dressed in it. Clean arms should you contact the masks.Learn how to correctly placed on, take away and get rid of mask. Clean arms after taking away masks.Do now not reuse single-use mask.