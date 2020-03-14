Jeff Hardy, John Cena and Paige Return

It’s going to be a SmackDown in contrast to another, because the WWE will placed on its Friday display are living from the Performance Center in Orlando in entrance of simply very important workforce.

With the rising coronavirus pandemic, WWE shifted the March 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown from Detroit to Orlando to give protection to its lovers and ability. But, the display should pass on and the promotion is putting in place for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa—a minimum of for now—and there are 3 large returns this night.

The first is Jeff Hardy who published on a contemporary episode of WWE Backstage that he is cleared to compete within the ring once more. What will he do first now that he is again on SmackDown? With his brother Matt a loose agent, Jeff will pass on a singles run, however who or what’s going to be his first program?

Paige returns to SmackDown to confront Bayley about her fresh movements and angle in opposition to the blue logo’s ladies’s department. Bayley has run throughout the ladies’s department in fresh weeks, however now that Sasha Banks has returned she’s feeling extra invincible than same old. Can the previous SmackDown General Manager get thru to Bayley?

John Cena could also be anticipated to look on SmackDown this night to additional his feud with the Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt. A brand new episode of “Firefly Fun House” premiered closing week explaining one of the crucial explanation why Wyatt has centered Cena, however how will John reply?

With WrestleMania lower than a month away, the WWE is ramping up the feuds for the most important display of the 12 months whether or not it is going on as deliberate or now not.

Here’s the entirety that came about at the March 13 of WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS

Opening Segment

The evening begins off with Triple H hyping up what the Performance Center is and what it manner to the WWE. He then unveils how SmackDown will have a look at the PC. Triple H will sign up for Michael Cole on statement for a portion of the display.

Sasha Banks and Bayley Promo

Bayley and Banks pop out and say that they’ve arrived on time to the Performance Center, however Paige—who known as them out—has now not arrived. They stroll as much as Triple H and ask him to name her when they’re interrupted by way of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.Bliss and Cross say they have got been searching for a battle with the Kabuki Warriors however have not been ready to get them. Cross says they’re searching for a battle and problem Banks and Bayley.

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Banks submits Cross with a Bank StatementFinish used to be arrange when Asuka presentations as much as take out Bliss when the referee wasn’t having a look

Roman Reigns Promo

Reigns is requested about his critics who say he’s at all times getting primary match fits at WrestleMania. Reigns says he is labored exhausting for his alternatives and he labored so exhausting to get again from his treatmentIn regards to Goldberg, Reigns says he has extra than simply The Spear and he is been operating to recover from his sickness and make it again to the WWE and he’ll beat Goldberg at WrestleMania.

Backstage

Cesaro interrupts Kayla Braxton to introduce the brand new Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn. Braxton says that is not who her visitor is as they stroll off display.Jeff Hardy comes into body and says that he is labored exhausting to get again and he is in a position to get within the ring. King Corbin interrupts and says that he runs this display and he must pay homage. Hardy says that he has a fit with Corbin this night.

Daniel Bryan/Drew Gulak Segment

Bryan unearths Gulak behind the curtain. Drew is set to stroll away, however Daniel Bryan stops him and says that he desires Gulak to show him about his weaknessesSami, Shinsuke and Cesaro stroll as much as the 2 and comic story about how Daniel Bryan advised Sami no when he used to be introduced to enroll in them and now he is asking a “nobody” for recommendation. Bryan will get in Sami’s face, however Cesaro will get in between them. Bryan says he does not have an issue with Cesaro however with Sami. Cesaro says that if he has an issue with Sami he has an issue with him.Bryan says that Cesaro is aware of the place the hoop is and he’s going to meet him there.Gulak taunts at Sami for calling him a “nobody” and follows Bryan off-screen.