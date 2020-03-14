How Congress Responded to Swine Flu in 2009 vs. Coronavirus in 2020

Amid complaint over his dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, President Donald Trump’s predecessor has been the brunt of complaint by means of Trump for allegedly bungling the reaction to the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009.

Trump has falsely claimed former President Barack Obama carried out a Food and Drug Administration rule trade that resulted in “full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now.”

But with the exception of the partisan claims that include being an elected legit, each situations compelled Congress to act. Last week, Congress handed—and Trump authorized—an $8.three billion supplemental invoice to lend a hand fight the virus that is led to faculties around the nation to shutter, sports activities leagues and public occasions to be cancelled, contributors of Congress to self-quarantine themselves and the U.S. Capitol to close its doorways to guests.

Passing regulation to cope with the financial system amid a marketplace that continues to be riled from day by day coronavirus information is proving to be a tougher activity for the present Congress.

Here’s a short lived take a look at how lawmakers in Washington answered to swine flu greater than a decade in the past vs. coronavirus now.

A excursion operator, dressed in a protecting masks, gestures as he leads a excursion close to america Capitol in Washington, DC on March 9.

Photo by means of ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty

Swine flu, 2009

Congress handed—and Obama signed into regulation—a $7.65 billion invoice for the Department of Health and Human Services, cash that was once used for:

VaccinesAntiviral medication$350 million for “upgrading State and local capacity”$1.65 billion of the cash had been designated by means of Obama as emergency budget

Coronavirus, 2020

A supplemental spending invoice signed ultimate week by means of Trump allotted $8.three billion to struggle the unfold and affect of the virus, together with:

$7.75 billion for federal, state and native companies for remedy and vaccine analysis$500 in waivers for Medicare recipients for telehealth services and products equipped over the telephone

Trump at the start most effective asked $2.five billion.

A 2d measure, being described as a stimulus bundle, is supposed to spice up the financial system as fears the coronavirus may just plunge the sector into some other ecumenic recession. As of Friday night, it had no longer but been handed by means of both chamber. House Democrats, who proposed the regulation, remained in talks with the Trump management in hopes to strike a deal and feature bipartisan fortify.

It comprises:

Two weeks of paid circle of relatives in poor health leaveFree coronavirus trying outFood support, together with for college kids who most often rely on lunches from faculties, which can be closed in many areasUnemployment insuranceIncreased federal budget for MedicaidProtections for frontline employees

The overall worth of the invoice and what sort of will probably be allotted for each and every provision is but to be made up our minds.