‘Frozen 2’ Coming to Disney Plus Sunday, Three Months Early, Due to Coronavirus

The Walt Disney Company introduced Friday night that the hit animated movie Frozen 2 would come to the Disney+ streaming platform Sunday, March 15, 3 months earlier than its deliberate liberate date.

The transfer used to be to “[surprise] families with some fun and joy during this challenging period,” in accordance to a remark received by way of Newsweek.

“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” mentioned Bob Chapek, the brand new Disney CEO.

Though the movie hits the platform on Sunday within the United States, global subscribers won’t have lengthy to wait. Frozen 2 comes to Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand two days later, on Tuesday, March 17. Disney additionally says the Ultra HD model of the movie will grow to be to be had within the U.S. on that date; the model launched Sunday within the U.S. is the usual prime definition version.

The movie stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff. The plot follows the cherished characters from the primary movie as they strive to uncover the supply of Elsa’s (performed by way of Menzel) magical ice powers. The songs had been written by way of the similar staff as Frozen, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and contours seven new songs.

Anna, performed by way of Kristen Bell, and Olaf, performed by way of Josh Gad, proportion a second in “Frozen 2.”

Walt Disney Studios

Yesterday, the Walt Disney Company introduced that it used to be ultimate Disneyland, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Disneyland Paris and the Disney Cruise Lines on Saturday due to considerations over the coronavirus that reasons the illness COVID-19. Hotels at Disneyland will stay open till Monday, March 16 so visitors could make shuttle preparations.

At Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris, alternatively, motels will stay open till additional realize, the corporate mentioned in a remark. The retail complexes, Disney Springs in Florida and Disney Village in Paris, will even stay open. The corporate additionally showed that every one forged individuals on the shuttered theme parks can be paid all over the closure.

Numerous firms have made products and services unfastened or waived charges in reaction to the coronavirus. AT&T will waive knowledge overage charges briefly for its shoppers that wouldn’t have an infinite plan, to ease the prices of running from house all over the disaster. Hotel chains Hilton, Four Seasons and Marriott additionally introduced they had been waving cancellation and alter charges in spaces hit by way of the virus. Similarly, American Airlines, United, Delta and different airways have waived cancellation charges or charges for itinerary adjustments.