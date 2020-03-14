France is to close all eating places, cafes and cinemas to fight the coronavirus pandemic
FRANCE introduced the closure of eating places, cafes and golf equipment in a bid to crack down on the unfold of coronavirus.
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe introduced lately that his nation will building up social distancing to fight the unfold of the coronavirus pandemic.
The nation has long past into lockdown[/caption]
“Markets and food shops, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, newspaper and tobacco stores will remain open,” Philippe stated. “Places of worships will remain open, but religious ceremonies and gatherings will be postponed.”
