Ex-Judge Roy Moore Files Supreme Court Brief to Urge End to Marriage Equality

In a courtroom submitting on behalf of former Rowan County, Kentucky clerk Kim Davis, The Foundation for Moral Law (FML) petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to opposite its choice to legalize marriage for same-sex {couples}. The FML is a non-profit group based by means of former Alabama Supreme Court justice Roy Moore and his spouse Kayla.

Davis made headlines in 2015 for her refusal to factor marriage licenses to same-sex {couples} on non secular grounds, a stand which led to a five-day keep in prison for Davis.

“It is not a light issue for me,” Davis stated in a 2015 commentary. “It is a heaven or hell decision.”

Moore was once got rid of from the bench two times. In 2003, he misplaced his seat after putting in a granite monument depicting the Ten Commandments within the rotunda of the Alabama Judicial Building.

When Obergefell v. Hodges was once made up our minds in 2015, Moore ordered Alabama judges to forget about the ruling. Moore was once suspended for that motion.

Same-sex marriage was once legalized in 2015 by means of the Supreme Court’s choice within the Obergefell v. Hodges case during which justices discovered that the Fourteenth Amendment protects each opposite-sex and same-sex marriage.

“The Foundation has an interest in this case because it believes that religious liberty is the foremost gift of God,” the briefing learn, “and Kim Davis was deprived of her religious liberty because of this Court’s decision in Obergefell.”

“In addition, the Foundation believes that the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment did not intend for it to protect a right to same-sex marriage,” the briefing endured.

Newsweek reached out to FML for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Davis collected over $220,000 in felony charges due to court cases filed by means of {couples} to whom Davis refused to factor marriage licenses. In 2019, an appeals courtroom dominated that the state of Kentucky was once responsible for the ones charges.

During a senate run in 2017, allegations of sexual misconduct had been levied towards Moore by means of girls who claimed he had acted inappropriately against them whilst protecting the identify of district lawyer. One particular person accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was once nonetheless a minor. Moore misplaced the election.

Moore ran for senate once more in 2020, however was once defeated in the main. Former Auburn soccer trainer Tommy Tuberville received the seat in a runoff towards former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore has been indexed as an extremist by means of the Southern Poverty Law Center as a result of his anti-homosexual perspectives.

“Homosexual behavior is a crime against nature,” Moore wrote in a 2002 Alabama Supreme Court ruling, “an inherent evil, and an act so heinous that it defies one’s ability to describe it.”

Based in Alabama, the FML describes itself as current to “restore the knowledge of God in law and government and to acknowledge the truth that man is endowed with rights, not by our fellow man, but by God!”

Moore is indexed at the basis’s web site as President Emeritus of the FML.